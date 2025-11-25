MPD Investigating Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify multiple suspects involved in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.



On Saturday, November 22, 2025, at approximately 4:37 p.m. the victim was approached by multiple suspects in the Unit block of L Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took her property. The suspects fled the scene. The victim was uninjured.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:





Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25177598