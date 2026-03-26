MPD Makes Third Arrest in a Massachusetts Avenue Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the third arrest in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, February 6, 2026, at approximately 4:12 p.m., First District officers were called to the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. A 15-year-old juvenile male was located conscious and breathing suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the United States Capitol Police responded and stopped two suspects near the offense location. As a result of the investigation by MPD detectives, both suspects were placed under arrest. A 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, were charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). An MPD K9 officer located a firearm near the scene.

MPD would like to thank the members of the United States Capitol Police who responded to this incident and stopped both suspects.

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).



CCN: 26016564