Arrests Made in Webster Street Armed Carjackings

The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in armed carjackings that occurred in Northeast. Armed Carjacking/ Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Wednesday, March 4,2026, at approximately 12:33 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the Unit block of Webster Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a rifle and demanded the victim’s property. During the offense, the suspect pointed the rifle at a second victim, who was a bystander. The suspects took the victim’s property and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 26028557

Armed Carjacking (Gun)/ Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Friday, March 6, 2026, at approximately 12:33 p.m., the suspects approached the victim inside of a building in the Unit block of Webster Street, Northeast. The suspects demanded the victim’s property. When the victim attempted to call 911, one of the suspects brandished a rifle and shot the victim. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 26029518 On Thursday, March 26, 2026, 18-year-old Daquan Simpson, of Northeast, DC, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Carjacking (Gun) and two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

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