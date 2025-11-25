Special Benefits Exclusive to 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato' Annual Passport Holders 'Icha Icha Tactics Search'

Icha Icha Tactics Search

Held December 13th (Sat) - 19th (Fri), 2025 Pre-release preview events will be held prior to general sales.

AWAJI CITY, JAPAN, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato" at the anime park "Nijigen no Mori" on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture will be hosting the 26th installment of the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato " special mission series, "Icha Icha Tactics Search," for a limited time from Saturday, December 20, 2025 to Sunday, June 28, 2026. The latest installment in the series will be a puzzle-solving game featuring newly drawn side stories and characters from the Naruto series.

We will be holding a preview experience event for the attraction for one week only, from Saturday, December 13th to Friday, December 19th, 2025, for those who hold an annual passport for the attraction.

In this special mission, the eternal rivals "Hatake Kakashi" and "Might Guy" will be the protagonists, and you are able to enjoy a puzzle-solving game in the vast area of "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato" based on an original story depicting a page of unknown daily life.

This is the story of Hatake Kakashi and Might Guy, the "eternal rivals" of the Hidden Leaf Village.

One afternoon, Guy challenges Kakashi to a duel as usual, but something seems a little strange about Kakashi. He learns that he has lost his favorite book, "Icha Icha Tactics."

With the words "A competition where neither party is at their best is not Seisyun(youth)!", Guy suggests that the two begin their search! What will the two find as they run through the remaining clues, the fleeing monkeys, and Shinobi-zato...?

A page of unknown daily life of two cool teachers that everyone admires is born here! As a reward for completing the mission, you will receive two original keychains (Kakashi/Guy) at random! Enjoy an engrossing time with the original story and puzzle-solving game that can only be experienced in "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato"!

■Overview of "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato" Special Mission No. 26 "Ichaicha Tactics Search" Edition Advance Experience Event

Event Period:

Saturday, December 13th–Friday, December 19th, 2025, 10:00 AM–1:00 PM

*General sales begin Saturday, December 20th

Location:

"NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato" inside "Nijigen no Mori"

Content:

Featuring the "eternal rivals" of Hidden Konoha Village, "Hatake Kakashi" and "Might Guy," enjoy an original story and puzzle-solving game that offers a glimpse into the two characters' youthful moments. As a reward for completing the mission, you will receive one of two original "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato" keychains (Kakashi/Guy) at random.

Eligible:

Holders of any of the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato" Annual Passports.

Price:

Adults: Starting from ¥4,800; Children: Starting from ¥3,100

*All prices include tax.

H P：

https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/

■"Shinobi-zato Annual Pass"

Awajishima Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" is selling the "Shinobi-zato Annual Pass", which allows unlimited admission to the attraction for one year from the date of purchase.

This passport is a special admission pass for "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato" that allows unlimited admission to the attraction for one year from the date of purchase. There are three types of passports available to choose from depending on how you want to play. The "Genin Passport" allows you to enjoy the standard attractions "Chapter of Heaven" and "Chapter of Earth", while the "Chunin Passport" includes one additional mission and the "Konohagakure no Sato Forehead Appointment" in the standard attraction. In addition to the contents of the "Chunin Passport", the "Jonin Passport" allows you to choose between the premium goods "Sage Mode Bag" or "Gaara's Gourd-Style Backpack"!

① Genin Passport

Regular attractions "Heaven Scroll" and "Earth Scroll"

Adults: 10,000 yen (tax included), Children: 5,500 yen (tax included)

② Chunin Passport

Choose from black, blue, or red for the regular attractions "Heaven Scroll" and "Earth Scroll," one special mission, and "Konoha Hidden Village Fortune Telling."

Adults: 15,500 yen (tax included), Children: 11,000 yen (tax included)

③ "Jounin Passport"

You can choose one of the following colors from black, blue, or red for the regular attractions "Chapter of Heaven" and "Chapter of Earth", one special mission, and "Konoha Hidden Village Fortune Telling". You can choose either the "Sage Mode Bag" or the "Gaara Gourd-Style Backpack".

Adults: 22,000 yen (tax included), Children: 17,500 yen (tax included)

*This passport is valid for one year from the date of your planned visit.

*Adults are 12 years old and over (junior high school students and above), and children are 5 to 11 years old (elementary school students and below).

*There are blackout dates for the Genin passport. Please check the purchase page before visiting.

*The "Konohagakure no Sato Fortune Telling Card", "Sage Mode Bag", and "Gaara's Gourd-Style Backpack" that come with the "Chunin Passport" and "Jonin Passport" are each limited to one per person.

Benefits:

- One free topping at Ramen Ichiraku inside the attraction

- Those who renew their annual passport can purchase a passport with a 1,000-yen discount.

Notes:

- The contents and quantity of novelty items given out may change depending on the time of year.

- If any extremely malicious behavior is confirmed during your visit, your admission rights may be revoked even during that period.

Ticket purchase:

https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/xtpa2r6Tnv/

URL:

https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

