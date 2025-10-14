Park Attraction ‘Dragon Quest Island’ to Launch Special Event ‘Memories of the Resurrected Erdrick’

Starting November 1, the event celebrates the upcoming release of the "HD-2D Remake" of the classic video games Dragon Quest I & II

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, has announced that its popular video-game-themed field RPG attraction "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island" will introduce a special collaboration event, "Memories of the Resurrected Erdrick". Starting November 1, the event will celebrate the upcoming launch of the "HD-2D Remake" of the classic role-playing video games Dragon Quest I & II.

The interactive event involves a series of challenges taking place across the vast attraction area, inviting adventurers to take on four quests inspired by memorable scenes from Dragon Quest I and Dragon Quest II. Participants can relive the excitement of the beloved Japanese RPG games by completing each trial throughout their journey. Those who successfully clear all four trials will receive an exclusive Dragon Quest Island original sticker as a reward.

In addition, new character panels featuring fan-favorite characters from the games will appear throughout the event period, serving as perfect commemorative photo spots. Visitors are invited to experience the legendary mythos of Erdrick in this one-of-a-kind celebration of the series.

■Overview: "Memories of the Resurrected Erdrick"

Event Period: November 1, 2025 (Saturday) – March 22, 2026 (Sunday)

Price: Free (separate admission tickets required to enter the attraction area)

Notes: Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult guardian to enter the attraction. Accompanying adults are also required to purchase a ticket. Admission ticket prices vary by date.

Event Description: An interactive event in which participants explore the Dragon Quest Island attraction area and challenge themselves to complete four trials based on iconic scenes from Dragon Quest I and Dragon Quest II. Adventurers who clear all trials will receive a limited-edition sticker. The four trial titles are as follows:

1. Obtain the Legendary Equipment!

2. Find the “Legendary Clue” Hidden on Hero’s Hill!

3. Rescue the Princess of Moonbrooke!

4. Pursue the Prince of Samaltoria!

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/

■Overview: "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island"

Dragon Quest Island is a field RPG attraction that brings the world of the Dragon Quest video games to life through digital and physical means. Attraction participants become the heroes of their own quests, following an original storyline and embarking on an adventure through the world of Dragon Quest. "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island" revives popular original quests from 2021 in commemoration of the release of the "Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake". The attraction also includes side quests and original food and merchandise based on the worlds of the Erdrick Trilogy (known in Japan as "Loto Trilogy").

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquest-island/

© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

