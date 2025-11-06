“Awaji Island COSPLAY ~AWACOS~ Powered by World Cosplay Summit to be held at Nijigen no Mori on December 20, 2025

grass NARUTO

Global Cosplayers Gather at Nijigen no Mori!

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO, JAPAN, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anime theme park Nijigen no Mori, located within Awaji Island Anime Park, will host a global cosplay event titled “Awaji Island COSPLAY ~AWACOS~ Powered by World Cosplay Summit” on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

This special event aims to promote cultural exchange among Japanese and international cosplayers and expand awareness of Japan’s world-famous “2D content” — anime, manga, and games. The event is organized by WCS Inc., the company behind the world-renowned World Cosplay Summit, with full cooperation from Nijigen no Mori Inc.

During the event, participants can enjoy cosplay photography and interaction throughout Nijigen no Mori’s immersive attractions that blend nature and technology to recreate the worlds of beloved anime and games. Popular locations such as the expansive Great Lawn, as well as attractions including Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park, NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato, Godzilla Interception Operation, and Dragon Quest Island, will all be open for cosplay photo sessions.

Become your favorite character and bring iconic scenes to life in the heart of Awaji Island’s natural beauty — for an unforgettable cosplay experience like no other!

■Event Overview

Event Name: Awaji Island COSPLAY ~AWACOS~ Powered by World Cosplay Summit

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (changing rooms available)

Venue: Nijigen no Mori, Awaji Island Anime Park2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Organizer: WCS Inc.

Cooperation: Nijigen no Mori Inc.

Ticket Information: Details to be announced at a later date.

■About “Nijigen no Mori – Awaji Island Anime Park”

Just five minutes across the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge from Kobe, Nijigen no Mori offers a unique anime experience that combines Japan’s world-famous anime, manga, and game franchises with advanced technology and the vast nature of Awaji Island — an area roughly 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome.

Visitors can enjoy fully immersive attractions inspired by Dragon Quest, Godzilla, NARUTO, and Crayon Shin-chan, all recreated in vivid, life-sized detail.

For more details, visit the official website: https://nijigennomori.com/

■About the “World Cosplay Summit”

Founded in 2003 in Nagoya, Japan, the World Cosplay Summit (WCS) is one of the world’s largest cosplay events, now featuring participants from over 40 countries and regions. Each year, top cosplayers gather in Japan to compete and celebrate global pop culture, with events held in iconic Nagoya venues such as Oasis 21, Osu Shopping District, and the Aichi Arts Center.

In 2025, the event will mark its 23rd anniversary, continuing its mission of promoting international friendship and cultural exchange through the art of cosplay.

Official website: https://worldcosplaysummit.jp/

