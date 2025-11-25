Tucson Sector agents disrupt human smuggling attempts resulting in 13 arrests

TUCSON, ARIZ – U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector recently thwarted two separate human smuggling attempts, each involving dangerous failure-to-yield vehicle pursuits. These incidents led to the apprehension of 13 individuals.

Human smuggling attempt foiled.

On Nov. 9, Border Patrol agents attempted to stop a 2019 Ford Expedition on Highway 82 near Sonoita. The vehicle initially yielded, but then fled. During the pursuit, the Expedition slowed, allowing six subjects to exit the vehicle. Agents quickly apprehended the six. The Expedition continued eastbound and at approximately 6 p.m. crashed near the intersection of Highway 82 and Highway 90, colliding with a Jeep Wrangler. Both vehicles rolled over. The driver of the Expedition, a U.S. citizen, as well as the driver, and passenger of the Jeep Wrangler were transported to a local medical center for evaluation. In the vicinity of the bailout, a search by Border Patrol agents led to the apprehension of four additional subjects, including the driver of the Expedition. The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the crash and cited the Expedition driver for several civil infractions.

On Nov. 14, Nogales Station agents observed a suspected smuggling vehicle, a Chrysler PT Cruiser, near West International Street in Nogales. When agents attempted to pull the vehicle over on Interstate 19, the PT Cruiser failed to yield, while continuing north, eventually losing control and rolling onto its roof. Both occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but were quickly apprehended. The driver, a U.S. citizen, was taken into custody for human smuggling and cited by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office for failure to control speed. The passenger, an undocumented individual, was detained and processed for immigration violations. Both declined medical attention.

In total, these two events resulted in the arrests of 13 individuals. This includes two U.S. citizens who are being processed for human smuggling and other related charges, 10 Mexican nationals, and one Guatemalan national. The non-U.S. citizens will be processed for immigration removal proceedings.

"These incidents highlight the extreme risks human smugglers take, not only endangering themselves but also the lives of innocent individuals they exploit and the public," said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Henry N. Laxdal. "Tucson Sector Border Patrol remains committed to leveraging all available resources to combat these illicit activities and ensure the safety and security of our communities and borders."

CBP continues to warn against the dangers of human smuggling and encourages the public to report suspicious activity to their local Border Patrol station.