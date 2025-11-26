Citizen of Ghana arrested for felony charges at Port of Buffalo

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Rainbow Bridge border crossing, arrested a citizen of Ghana who had an active warrant out of Jersey City, New Jersey.

On Nov. 23, CBP officers encountered Patrick Fiati, a 46-year-old-male citizen of Ghana, on the pedestrian lane. He indicated he was going to visit friends in Canada but instead turned around on the bridge and returned to the United States. During Fiati’s inspection, CBP officers discovered a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) match that indicated that he had an active warrant for his arrest in Jersey City for intimidation, stalking and felony criminal sexual contact.

Rainbow Bridge border crossing from Niagara Falls, New York to Niagara Falls, Ontario.

“Our vigilant officers acted swiftly to ensure the safety of the traveling public and conducted a thorough investigation, confirming the warrant and coordinating with local law enforcement,” said Acting Area Port Director Sharon Swiatek. “CBP plays a critical role in safeguarding our communities by identifying and intercepting individuals wanted for serious crimes.”

After processing and confirming the arrest warrant, Fiati was turned over to Niagara Falls, New York Police Department, as a fugitive from justice. He is currently in custody with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

