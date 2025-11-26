Citizen of Ghana arrested for felony charges at Port of Buffalo
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Rainbow Bridge border crossing, arrested a citizen of Ghana who had an active warrant out of Jersey City, New Jersey.
On Nov. 23, CBP officers encountered Patrick Fiati, a 46-year-old-male citizen of Ghana, on the pedestrian lane. He indicated he was going to visit friends in Canada but instead turned around on the bridge and returned to the United States. During Fiati’s inspection, CBP officers discovered a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) match that indicated that he had an active warrant for his arrest in Jersey City for intimidation, stalking and felony criminal sexual contact.
“Our vigilant officers acted swiftly to ensure the safety of the traveling public and conducted a thorough investigation, confirming the warrant and coordinating with local law enforcement,” said Acting Area Port Director Sharon Swiatek. “CBP plays a critical role in safeguarding our communities by identifying and intercepting individuals wanted for serious crimes.”
After processing and confirming the arrest warrant, Fiati was turned over to Niagara Falls, New York Police Department, as a fugitive from justice. He is currently in custody with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.
Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Follow us on X @CBPBuffalo and @DFOBuffalo
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 67,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.