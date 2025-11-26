Dulles CBP officers detain, return fugitive rape suspect to London

STERLING, Va. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers detained and removed a Ghanian man at Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday who was wanted by London authorities on child rape charges.

Officers detained Patrick Kwaku Dunyo, 35, a Ghanaian national living in London after Dunyo arrived on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany. Dunyo was wanted by the London Metropolitan Police Service on charges of rape of a 16-year-old and sexual assault during an incident that is alleged to have occurred on November 21.

While searching for Dunyo, London Police learned that Dunyo left London aboard a flight destined to Dulles airport. The Metropolitan Police Service coordinated with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations attaché at the U.S. Embassy in London to detain Dunyo once Dunyo’s flight arrived at Dulles airport.

CBP officers at Dulles airport met Dunyo after his flight landed on Saturday, escorted him to CBP’s secondary inspection area, and verified Dunyo’s identity. Officers then determined Dunyo to be inadmissible to the United States and permitted Dunyo to withdrawal his application for admission, which initiated his departure to London where authorities arrested him.

CBP officers then coordinated his Sunday return flight to London where London authorities arrested him.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

"Dulles airport may be about 3,700 miles from London, but this apprehension proves that authorities working together across the globe can ensure justice for all," said Christine Waugh, Customs and Border Protection's area port director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. "CBP helps victims to have a voice by working with our law enforcement partners, both stateside and overseas, to capture wanted fugitives and return them to justice."

“The successful removal of Patrick Dunyo, who was sought by London authorities in connection with serious child exploitation charges, demonstrates the unwavering commitment of Homeland Security Investigations to safeguarding the most vulnerable among us” said Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Director of International Operations Ricardo Mayoral. “This outcome was made possible through exemplary collaboration with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and our international counterparts abroad. HSI will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who seek to harm children are brought to justice and prevented from finding refuge in our communities.”

