San Diego Sector Border Patrol apprehends escaped violent felon

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the San Diego Sector apprehended a felon who had escaped from the custody of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

On the morning of Nov. 24, the convicted felon escaped from custody near Julian, Calif. The Border Patrol’s Campo Station was notified and agents immediately responded to assist with the search. Using the Border Patrol’s specialized tracking methods, agents located the adult male at 5 p.m. near Camp Cuyamaca in Descanso, Calif. They apprehended the individual and returned him to CDCR custody.

The escapee, identified as Joseph Lee Randall, faces administrative and criminal review upon his return to state custody. Randall is currently serving time for a long list of crimes including corporal injury, petty theft, vehicle theft, and grand theft.

“Today’s arrest highlights the professionalism, vigilance, and dedication of our agents, who work around the clock to secure the border and protect our communities,” said Justin De La Torre, Chief Patrol Agent of the San Diego Sector. “Taking this dangerous fugitive off the streets is a direct result of strong law enforcement partnerships and our shared commitment to public safety.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance along corridors of egress away from our nation's borders.