Border Patrol agents find deadly cocktail of narcotics in booster seats

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents recently intercepted a mixed load of narcotics hidden inside two child booster seats.

On Nov. 19, at approximately 7 p.m., Border Patrol agents assigned to the San Clemente Border Patrol Station performed a vehicle stop on northbound Interstate 5 near the Basilone Road exit. A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the presence of narcotics, and a subsequent search of the rear storage compartment uncovered 11 packages of narcotics inside a pair of child booster seats.

Agents finds drugs hidden in booster seats.

The driver, identified as a Mexican national, as well as the narcotics, and the vehicle were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for further processing.

Seven of the packages tested positive for fentanyl with a combined weight of more than 16 pounds, valued at approximately $138,700. Two packages tested positive for cocaine weighing nearly five pounds, valued at approximately $41,800. Finally, the remaining two packages tested positive for heroin weighing over one pound, valued at approximately $11,400.

The driver will face charges for the sale and importation of a controlled substance.

“The discovery of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin hidden within child car seats is a disturbing reminder that these foreign terrorist organizations will go to great lengths to get their products into our country and our communities,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre. “Our agents are confronting ruthless criminal networks every single day, and these seizures show our unwavering commitment to stopping dangerous drugs from reaching American communities.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance along corridors of egress away from our nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact 911 or San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.