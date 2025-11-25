Navy Veteran Wins NYC BossUp Grant for Glow Guide, a Fall-Prevention Innovation

Honored to walk as a US Navy Veteran in NYC Parade 2025 Congrats to all the 2025 NYC Boss Up Winners Department of Veteran Services Commissioner James Hendon presents NYC Boss Up Winner Susan Herson MD with award at Metropolitan Museum of Art

A Veteran-Physician’s Innovation Aims to Reduce Falls and Improve Safety for Millions Using Canes and Walkers.

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glow Guide, an all-in-one personal safety beacon for people who use canes, walkers, and wheelchairs, has been awarded the 2025 NYC Boss Up Grant, recognizing its potential to reduce fall-related injuries and improve emergency readiness for millions of Americans.

Founder Susan Herson, MD, a U.S. Navy veteran, physician, and the creator of Glow Guide, accepted the award at the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The moment marked the company’s first public honor and the beginning of a broader mission: increasing awareness of a largely unaddressed public health crisis—falls.

“One fall can change everything,” said Dr. Herson. “People who rely on canes or walkers deserve tools that help them see, be seen, and stay safe—especially in the dark and during emergencies. Glow Guide was created because no one should lose independence or their life from something preventable.”

A Safety Gap Hidden in Plain Sight

Falls are the leading cause of injury-related death for older adults in the United States, and incidents rise sharply in winter, during power outages, and in low-light environments. Yet most mobility devices provide no illumination, visibility, or orientation support—leaving millions vulnerable. Glow Guide addresses this gap as the first integrated personal safety beacon that automatically provides:

Light to illuminate the walking path,

Location visibility so the device can be found quickly at night,

Latching and attachment features for stability, and

Linking capabilities designed for emergency navigation.

While not a medical device, Glow Guide is an emerging safety tool that may help reduce fall risk for people who depend on mobility aids.

A Vision Elevated by Community and Civic Leaders

The Boss Up Grant is led by judges whose expertise spans small business leadership, logistics, healthcare, and veteran services. This year’s panel included:

James Hendon, Commissioner, NYC Department of Veterans’ Services

Dynishal Gross, Commissioner, NYC Small Business Services

Rudy Cazares, President & CEO, Cazar Logistics

Sarah Dowdy, Relationship Executive, Global Business Solutions at Fiserv

Dr. Tsikata Apenyo, MD, MBA, CEO, Volta Health

Dr. Herson offered special thanks to Ron Moelis of Moelis Family Foundation, Jill Eisenhard of Boss Up and to Jacqueline Wang and Vic Lee of Welcome to Chinatown Inc. for championing founders and strengthening community equity across NYC.

A Call for Awareness and Emergency Preparedness

Glow Guide’s first award marks the beginning of a broader campaign to inform families, caregivers, and healthcare systems about the importance of nighttime and emergency visibility for mobility device users. “Every cane should have a safety light. Every caregiver should be supported in preventing nighttime falls. Awareness is the first step and then comes emergency preparedness. I’m grateful NYC believes in our mission,” said Dr. Herson.

A Veteran’s Commitment to Public Safety

Dr. Herson’s motivation for creating Glow Guide is deeply personal. As a Navy veteran, Internal Medicine physician and a caregiver, she has witnessed the consequences of preventable injuries across generations. Glow Guide combines her medical insight, military training, and a determination to protect those who can be overlooked. Her story reflects the importance of civic service, public health purpose, and entrepreneurial perseverance.

