Enabling Access Through FSA/HSA Innovation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the end of the year approaches, millions of Americans are racing against the clock to spend their hard-earned FSA (Flexible Spending Account) dollars before they disappear — a cycle that repeats every December 31 under the “use it or lose it” rule. But through a new partnership between RemMD, Flex, and Stripe, this stressful year-end deadline may soon feel different.

Glow Guide, RemMD’s motion-activated safety light for mobility aids, is now eligible for purchase through FSA/HSA funds — no letters of medical necessity, no extra paperwork, and no checkout friction. With Flex integration on Shopify, buyers can use their pre-tax dollars in one simple click.

Don’t Leave Your Savings Behind

Research shows that every year Americans collectively forfeit more than $3 billion in unused FSA money. That’s cash intended to support essential care and safety tools like Glow Guide, eyeglasses, medications, or therapy sessions — all left behind because of confusion about deadlines or eligibility.​

Some employees will get a reprieve this year:

Many employers now offer a grace period through March 15, 2026, to spend remaining 2025 funds.​

Others allow a carryover of up to $660 into 2026, depending on plan terms.​

HSAs, by contrast, automatically roll over and grow year to year — making them an ideal savings tool for long-term health resilience.​

Still, every worker should check with HR before December to learn which option applies. If your plan provides neither carryover nor grace period, FSA dollars left unspent will vanish when the calendar turns.

Practical Ways to Put Every Dollar to Work

Smart account usage isn’t about rushing to spend — it’s about spending intentionally on lasting impact. Here are better ways to invest remaining funds before the deadline:

Upgrade home safety – From walkers to lighting like Glow Guide, use FSA funds to make nighttime navigation safer. Falls don’t just hurt bodies — they often change lives.

Schedule overdue appointments – Dental work, physicals, or therapy visits qualify for reimbursement. Don’t wait until your provider schedule fills for the holidays.

Stock eligible essentials – Sunscreen, first-aid, over-the-counter medications, and prescription eyewear all count.​

Purchase medically supportive tech – Devices that restore function, track health, or improve independence increasingly qualify as adaptive, HSA/FSA-approved purchases.​

Creating Frictionless Care Access

RemMD’s collaboration with Flex and Stripe represents a turning point for time-strapped families, caregivers, and employees trying to navigate complex benefits. Glow Guide’s availability through integrated, pre-approved checkout means consumers can buy safety-enhancing devices without submitting documentation or waiting weeks for reimbursement.

“Employers support our health,” says founder and CEO Dr. Susan Herson, “and we’re making it effortless to use that support before it disappears. When families can use their earned benefits in one click, it’s not just convenience — it’s respect for their time and dignity.”

A Smarter Use of Health Dollars

With the rise of digital health integrations, employers and employees alike can benefit from better FSA/HSA education. Workers gain more control, while companies reinforce the value of their wellness benefits — a true win-win for American families.

Consumers can visit remMD.com to learn more about FSA/HSA eligibility, flexible payment options, and how Glow Guide helps prevent nighttime falls — protecting not just savings, but the health they’re meant to safeguard.

