remMD Achieves Federal Certification as Woman-Owned and Veteran-Owned Business

Glow Guide, created by a veteran for veterans

Glow Guide reviewer quote "I purchased this light to attach to my cane. I love that it's so lightweight and that the motion-activated light is bright. It's easy to charge. The strap is flexible; I think it would fit almost any cane or walker."

Glow Guide was created for my Mom and yours.

Glow Guide, the must-have accessory for canes, walkers, wheelchairs, becomes available for Government Contracts and Purchase Orders

Glow Guide is Freedom to Mobilize for my family and yours. Glow Guide is peace of mind for caregivers, lighting paths automatically to see obstacles that cause falls. Share the glow.”
— Susan Herson, MD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- remMD, the healthcare safety innovator behind the Glow Guide mobility accessory, proudly announces federal certification as both a Woman-Owned and Veteran-Owned Small Business (WOSB/VOSB). This milestone affirms the company’s commitment to diversity, service, and leadership in improving the lives of those who rely on canes, walkers, and wheelchairs.

Founded by Dr. Susan Herson, a US Navy veteran and board-certified physician, remMD’s mission is to champion safety and independence for individuals facing mobility and memory challenges. Federal certification enables remMD to pursue expanded government contracts and supplier diversity opportunities, partnering with organizations dedicated to innovation and inclusion.

“This certification is more than recognition—it’s an opportunity to make an even greater impact,” said Dr. Susan Herson, founder and CEO. “As a veteran and physician, I understand firsthand the values of service, connection, and caring for others. We’re proud to open new doors for remMD in serving diverse communities, clients, and government partners.”

remMD’s flagship product, Glow Guide, is designed to increase safety and visibility for mobility aid users, with a focus on preventing falls and supporting safer independent living. "My Dad had dementia and my Mom had a stroke," said Dr. Herson. "Despite my more than 25 years as a physician, I could not safeguard them at night.  I founded remMD to help my parents.  Our first product, Glow Guide, is a lighting accessory for canes, walkers and wheelchairs.  It has a nightlight, a bright automatic path light and a built-in Locator Tag to put Mom's cane literally on the map. Glow Guide accessory is a public health initiative helping to mobilize cane users in emergencies and power outages."

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to learn more about remMD’s products and social impact, visit remMD.com.

About remMD
remMD is dedicated to advancing safety, independence, and quality of life for seniors and individuals with mobility needs. Woman- and veteran-owned, the company develops smart technology solutions like Glow Guide to empower safer steps, day and night.

