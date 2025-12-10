DC Mayor Rep commends AMMWEC at Holiday, interfaith party

DC Mayor Rep Natalee S. Snider Cake Cutting Ceremony Team AMMWEC with Santa Claus Danyi Ma's Opera Performance Lucas Liu's Piano Performance

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim and Multi-faith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) was hailed for its leadership in uniting diverse faith communities during the its annual Hanukkah & Holiday Interfaith Prayer Celebration at the iconic National Press Club.“The American Muslim and Multi-faith Women’s Empowerment Council showcases true leadership by uniting Muslim women and women of various faiths to embrace difficult conversations and celebrate our communities.”, said Natalee S. Snider, a senior representative of the Office of the Mayor of Washington, DC. She also said “As DC is the cultural capital of the world and a city as diverse as ours, culture and faith naturally enrich one another. Our different cultural backgrounds shape the way we worship and the traditions we honor.”The evening brought together Jewish, Christian, and Muslim faith leaders, diplomats, community advocates, and interfaith partners for an evening of prayer, reflection, and shared commitment to unity and peace.The holiday celebratory program opened with interfaith prayers led by distinguished clergy representing the three major Abrahamic faiths, followed by a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony marking both Hanukkah and Christmas as a visible expression of shared joy and solidarity.Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC and Co-Chair of the International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan, delivered the Muslim prayer, offering heartfelt supplications for peace, healing, and unity across nations and faith traditions while invoking the shared Abrahamic values that bind Jews, Christians, and Muslims together.The evening featured opera by Danyi Ma, followed by a piano selection by Lucas Liu.The event got more exciting when Santa Claus showed up to give away gifts and pictures taken.“Tonight is more than a celebration—it is a statement that Americans of every faith, tradition, and heritage can stand together, pray together, celebrate together, and strengthen the bonds of humanity at a time when it doesn’t happen that often,” said Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC and Co-Chair of the International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan.The Hanukkah & Holiday gathering reflected AMMWEC’s continuing mission to elevate moderate Muslim voices while building authentic bridges of cooperation among faith communities in the United States and around the world.Rabbi Hyim Shafner, Senior Rabbi of Kesher Israel, delivered the lead Jewish prayer, invoking the light of Hanukkah and the enduring power of faith to overcome darkness.Pastor Kevin Gillespie of Holy Trinity Church offered the Christian prayer, calling for peace, compassion, and moral courage in a fractured world.Rabbi Dan Epstein, Senior Jewish Educator at GW Hillel, shared a moving Jewish reflection and blessing, drawing from over a decade of leadership nurturing a thriving Jewish community of more than 5,000 students, faculty, and community members in Washington, DC.Rev. Kristen S. Glass Pérez, University Chaplain at George Washington University, offered the evening’s Christian interfaith blessing, emphasizing spiritual solidarity and mutual respect across religious traditions.The celebration included prayers for peace in Israel, Gaza, and conflict zones around the world, along with a shared message of hope and healing for the year 2026. AMMWEC board members, fellows, interfaith partners, diplomats, and national community leaders from diverse backgrounds were in attendance.AMMWEC expressed profound gratitude to all participating clergy, government partners, and guests for their leadership and continued dedication to advancing interfaith cooperation, religious freedom, and social harmony.

