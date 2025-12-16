Council President Natali Fani-González Congratulates Maryland’s Speaker of the House Joseline Peña-Melnyk

MARYLAND, December 16 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

From the Office of Council President Natali Fani-González Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González released the following statement regarding the election of Joseline Peña-Melnyk as the new Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates. Council President Fani-González was in Annapolis today for the vote.

“I am thrilled to congratulate my dear friend, Delegate Joseline Peña-Melnyk, on her election as Speaker of the House.

“Speaker Peña-Melnyk is a strong and effective leader, with a proven track record of fighting for working families and moving forward healthcare reforms to combat inequities and improve health outcomes for all. Her experience in coalition-building combined with her passion for public service makes her a natural successor to Speaker Adrienne Jones.

“As the first Latina and immigrant to serve as Maryland Speaker of the House, and a founding member of the Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus, she will continue to cultivate meaningful engagement and partnership with the Latino community in Maryland.

“I have pledged my full support to Speaker Peña-Melnyk and am committed to helping her advance the legislative agenda of our great state of Maryland.

“I extend my deep gratitude to former Speaker Jones on her historic tenure as Speaker of the House and decades of service on behalf of all Marylanders.”

# # #