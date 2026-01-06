Councilmember Evan Glass to Host a Town Hall on Road Safety
MARYLAND, June 1 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
From the Office of Councilmember Evan Glass
Forum to focus on pedestrian and street safety. There were 678 pedestrian and cyclist-involved crashes in 2025, including 82 serious injuries and 18 fatalities.
Councilmember Evan Glass will host a town hall on road safety this Saturday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Council Office Building to discuss the County’s efforts to make our streets and roads safer for all users.
Panelists will include:
- MCPS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor
- Maryland Delegate Julie Palakovich Carr
- State Highway Administrator William Pines
- MCDOT Director Christopher Conklin
- MCPD Assistant Chief David McBain
Montgomery County’s Vision Zero plan calls for eliminating serious and fatal collisions on county roads for drivers, passengers, pedestrians and bicyclists by 2030.
“Street safety must be treated as a public safety imperative, not an afterthought,” said Councilmember Evan Glass, chair of the Transportation and Environment Committee. “Too many of our neighbors are injured or killed while simply crossing the street or walking to school or work. We have a responsibility to design streets that protect people. This town hall is about listening to residents’ experiences and turning their voices into concrete actions that save lives and make our transportation system safer and more equitable for everyone — whether you walk, bike, take transit or drive.”
The event will include two breakout rooms for additional engagement:
- Safe Routes to School Topics: Safe routes to school, school bus safety, student safety when walking to school
- Street Safety and Infrastructure Topics: Stop signs, speed humps, traffic calming infrastructure, potholes, reducing speed limits, speeding enforcement
Residents interested in attending the town hall can RSVP at: bit.ly/roadsafety2026.
# # #Release ID: 26-001
Media Contact: Valeria Carranza 240-257-6198
