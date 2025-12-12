Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Jan. 13 and 21, 2026

MARYLAND, December 12 - For Immediate Release: Friday, December 12, 2025

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Jan. 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.

Amendment to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #26-40 to the FY26 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Public Safety Joint Operations Center (P362607), $2,439,000 (Source of Funds: Recordation Tax GO Bonds)

Expedited Bill 35-25, County Administration - Immigrant Protections (Promoting Community Trust - Immigrant Protections Act), would prohibit discriminatory practices by the County against foreign nationals and immigrants in the County, limit, consistent with federal and state law, the use of County agents and resources in the enforcement of civil immigration laws, ensure that, to the greatest extent permitted under federal and state law, County benefits and services are provided to residents regardless of country of birth or immigration status, require certain notices to individuals, and generally amend the laws regarding County government administration and immigrant protections.

Jan. 21, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Jan. 19 at 5 p.m.

The Council will hold a public hearing for the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan on Jan. 21, 2026, at 7 p.m., at the Rocky Hill Middle School Cafeteria, 22401 Brick Haven Way, Clarksburg, MD 20871. The Plan area consists of approximately 969 acres and is generally bound by I-270 to the west, West Old Baltimore Road and the Little Seneca Greenway to the south, Clarksburg Road to the north, and Frederick Road (MD-355) to the east. The Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan will evaluate land-use, zoning, transportation, environmental, and historic preservation recommendations for the Plan area to determine whether a new mix of land uses and zoning would be more appropriate. Additionally, this Plan may require amendments to the 1994 Clarksburg Master Plan and Hyattstown Special Study Area, or to the 2011 Clarksburg Master Plan and Hyattstown Special Study Area Limited, and to the 2014 10 Mile Creek Area Limited Amendment, including interchange design, recommended street alignments, retail development staging, transportation corridors, and environmental recommendations. Additional information is available at https://tinyurl.com/ClarksburgGateway.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Montgomery County Council provides reasonable accommodations to ensure that people with disabilities have an equal opportunity to testify at public hearings. Email [email protected] or call the public hearing line (240-777-7803) at least five business days prior to the public hearing date to request an ADA accommodation (MD Relay - Dial 711 or 800-201-7165).

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

