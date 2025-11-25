NIST says critical vulnerability found in 7-Zip archiving software

A critical vulnerability has been identified in 7-Zip, a free software program used for archiving data, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology. The flaw allows cyber actors to write code outside of the intended extraction folder where the user did not intend. “It is important to note that there is no automatic patch available for this,” said Scott Gee, AHA deputy national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “Anyone using 7-Zip should manually update their software.”

