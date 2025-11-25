Update No. 1: Royalton Barracks / Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE: 25B2006369

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/16/25 and 11/23/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Supply, Randolph, Vermont

VIOLATION: Title 13 VSA 1304 – Cruelty to a Child x2

ACCUSED: Carmine Colajezzi

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has continued investigating a cruelty-to-a-child complaint that was made on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. According to the findings of the investigation, Carmine Colajezzi, 39, of Randolph physically harmed and caused injury to his child, who is younger than age 5, on Sunday in addition to the prior incident on Nov. 16. Both incidents occurred while Colajezzi was shopping at Central Supply in the town of Randolph.

Colajezzi was arraigned on Monday, Nov. 24, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Chelsea on two counts of cruelty to a child. Additional information is contained in the affidavit of probable cause, which is available from the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office.

***Initial news release, 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025***

On 11/23/25, at approximately 1234 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a reported incident involving an adult and his child. Troopers responded to the location and conducted an investigation. During the course of that investigation, it was discovered that on 11/16/2025 that Colajezzi committed the crime of Cruelty to a Child. Colajezzi was taken into custody and was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. Colajezzi was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Orange Criminal Division on 11/24/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Nov. 24, 2025, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.