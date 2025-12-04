Demeter’s Pantry Re-Launches Fan Favorites on Mealogic with New Sustainable Packaging and Micronutrient Labeling

Demeter’s Pantry’s Greek Chicken Stifado, made from scratch with clean-label ingredients, returning to the Mealogic platform with new sustainable packaging. Demeter's Pantry's Memphis-style BBQ pork served with kale and creamy sweet potato mash. Demeter’s Pantry’s Coconut Curry Grilled Tofu with Brown Rice, and fresh vegetables.

Demeter’s Pantry strengthens partnership with Mealogic, parent company of Territory Foods, with relaunches featuring sustainable packaging and updated labeling.

The new packaging gives our meals the visibility they deserve. It reflects the same care and detail we put into every dish we cook from scratch.” — Maria Kardamaki Robertson, Founder of Demeter’s Pantry

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demeter’s Pantry, announces the launch of several customer favorites on the Mealogic platform with new sustainable packaging and enhanced micronutrient labels. Each product is made from scratch in-house, from proteins and sauces to grains and beans, using only clean-label ingredients. The launch reflects both brands, Mealogic and Demeter’s Pantry, shared commitment to transparency, sustainability, and culinary quality.The below meals are new or relaunched, made with Extra Virgin olive oil:• Lemon Garlic Chicken and Roasted Vegetables• Chicken Tinga with Fajita Peppers and Roasted Pico de Gallo• Memphis-Style BBQ Pork with Kale and Sweet Potato Mash• Greek Chicken Stifado with Potatoes• Coconut Curry with Grilled Tofu and Brown Rice, (Vegan)Mealogic recently introduced new premium Kraft paper packaging, designed to reduce plastic use and provide an enhanced customer experience across partner offerings, including Demeter’s Pantry’s meals. The updated packaging clearly lists key meal information and now includes labeling for four micronutrients: Vitamin D, Calcium, Iron, and Potassium. This added labeling makes it easier for consumers to see key nutrition information and choose meals that meet their goals. Demeter's guiding principle has always been that customers should easily understand the ingredients behind every meal. These updates enhance how consumers experience the brand on the Mealogic platform, aligning with both companies’ dedication to authenticity, quality, transparency, and environmental responsibility.Demeter’s Pantry is a women-owned business in Maryland, founded almost two decades ago with a mission of bringing home recipes to market, creating prepared foods with Mediterranean and Latin flavors with a restaurant quality. Demeter’s Pantry Latin cuisine includes handmade Enchiladas, Burritos and Quesadillas with in-house made sauces. Its Mediterranean entrees incorporate Greek and fusion flavors. Demeter’s Pantry has served the deli, Grab&Go and hot bar departments of retailers and online retailers like Territory Foods.Contact Demeter’s Pantry at: sales@demeterspantry.com or call 301-587-0048For more information visit www.demeterspantry.com and reach out to us at LinkedIn or Facebook

Demeter's Pantry Mediterranean & Hispanic Natural Prepared Foods and Healthy Meals

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.