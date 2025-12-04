Demeter’s Pantry Re-Launches Fan Favorites on Mealogic with New Sustainable Packaging and Micronutrient Labeling

Demeter’s Pantry strengthens partnership with Mealogic, parent company of Territory Foods, with relaunches featuring sustainable packaging and updated labeling.

The new packaging gives our meals the visibility they deserve. It reflects the same care and detail we put into every dish we cook from scratch.”
— Maria Kardamaki Robertson, Founder of Demeter’s Pantry
SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demeter’s Pantry, announces the launch of several customer favorites on the Mealogic platform with new sustainable packaging and enhanced micronutrient labels. Each product is made from scratch in-house, from proteins and sauces to grains and beans, using only clean-label ingredients. The launch reflects both brands, Mealogic and Demeter’s Pantry, shared commitment to transparency, sustainability, and culinary quality.

The below meals are new or relaunched, made with Extra Virgin olive oil:

• Lemon Garlic Chicken and Roasted Vegetables

• Chicken Tinga with Fajita Peppers and Roasted Pico de Gallo

• Memphis-Style BBQ Pork with Kale and Sweet Potato Mash

• Greek Chicken Stifado with Potatoes

• Coconut Curry with Grilled Tofu and Brown Rice, (Vegan)


Mealogic recently introduced new premium Kraft paper packaging, designed to reduce plastic use and provide an enhanced customer experience across partner offerings, including Demeter’s Pantry’s meals. The updated packaging clearly lists key meal information and now includes labeling for four micronutrients: Vitamin D, Calcium, Iron, and Potassium. This added labeling makes it easier for consumers to see key nutrition information and choose meals that meet their goals. Demeter's guiding principle has always been that customers should easily understand the ingredients behind every meal. These updates enhance how consumers experience the brand on the Mealogic platform, aligning with both companies’ dedication to authenticity, quality, transparency, and environmental responsibility.

Demeter’s Pantry is a women-owned business in Maryland, founded almost two decades ago with a mission of bringing home recipes to market, creating prepared foods with Mediterranean and Latin flavors with a restaurant quality. Demeter’s Pantry Latin cuisine includes handmade Enchiladas, Burritos and Quesadillas with in-house made sauces. Its Mediterranean entrees incorporate Greek and fusion flavors. Demeter’s Pantry has served the deli, Grab&Go and hot bar departments of retailers and online retailers like Territory Foods.



You just read:

About

https://demeterspantry.com/

