Demeter’s Pantry Expands Clean-Label Innovation to Foodservice Following High-Protein and Other CPG Trends

Demeter’s Pantry brings Mediterranean and Latin-inspired clean-label meals to foodservice, featuring scratch-made recipes such as the Greek-Inspired Chicken Bowl with White Rice and Turkey Meatballs in Moroccan-Inspired Sauce with Couscous. Demeter’s Pantry showcases its clean-label ready-to-heat foodservice, offering scratch-made Mediterranean and Latin-inspired meals for cafeterias, deli, and hot bars Demeter’s Pantry offers scratch-made, ready-to-serve proteins and sides crafted for cafeterias, delis, and institutional foodservice programs

Demeter’s Pantry bridges the gap by offering 100% clean-label foodservice options aligned with current CPG trends in high protein, high fiber, and bold flavors.

As demand for healthier foodservice is growing after the pandemic, amid labor shortages, we're stepping in with scratch-made foodservice solutions that meet exceptional quality.” — Maria Kardamaki Robertson, founder of Demeter’s Pantry

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demeter’s Pantry, a woman-owned business based in Maryland, has pioneer clean label prepared foods for foodservice since 2008, designed to provide a smart, healthy solutions. The program offers a range of ready-to- heat-and-serve options featuring all-natural ingredients, specifically crafted to meet the demands of retailers and institutional cafeterias facing challenges in supporting increased demand for fresh, healthier prepared foods.In response to the changing landscape brought about by labor shortages and the growing demand for healthier food, Demeter’s Pantry has developed a diverse selection of sauces paired with cooked proteins and sides that are versatile and can be used in hot bars, packaging meals in house, or deli cases, offering consumers restaurant-quality flavors. The company emphasizes its commitment to providing healthy solutions while delivering delicious flavors by cooking vegetables and proteins from scratch and making sauces in-house. The difference can be tasted in every bite.What makes Demeter’s Pantry ready-to-heat-and-serve foodservice options stand out:• Extended shelf life without using any additives or preservatives.• Hand-made, cooked from scratch in-house.• Sustainable ingredients, such as cage-free eggs• Clean label, easy to understand ingredients.• Convenient: Heat and serve in their bag.• Vegan, vegetarian, high protein, high fiber, gluten free and other dietary options.The product lineup includes Mediterranean and Latin solutions, with popular offerings such as the Greek-style Lemon Garlic Chicken—a stew made with fresh lemon juice, garlic, fresh dill and carrots creating a colorful, high protein entrée. Burritos that are made with at least 70% filling, coarse better-for-you ingredients.Demeter’s Pantry, with a history spanning almost two decades, has been a trailblazer in the industry. The company initially brought traditional Greek cuisine to the market under its brand “The Greek Table” and later expanded its offerings to include Mediterranean-fusion meals. In recent years, Demeter’s Pantry has further diversified its portfolio to include traditional Latin cuisine, featuring handmade Enchiladas, Burritos, and Quesadillas with in-house made sauces. It has over seventeen years of experience serving deli and hot bar departments of retailers like Whole Foods Market Contact Demeter’s Pantry at: sales@demeterspantry.com or call 301-587-0048For more information visit www.demeterspantry.com and reach out to us at LinkedIn or Facebook

Demeter's Pantry Mediterranean & Hispanic Natural Prepared Foods and Healthy Meals

