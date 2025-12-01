Demeter’s Pantry Brings Anti-Inflammatory Focus to Its High-Protein Meals

Demeter’s Pantry Vegetable Enchiladas with Salsa Verde, prepared with clean-label ingredients, organic tortillas and paired with brown rice and red beans. Extra-virgin olive oil and fresh herbs showcasing the Mediterranean ingredients that inspire Demeter’s Pantry’s clean-label recipes. Demeter’s Pantry’s Greek Chicken Bowl from The Greek Table line, made with grilled chicken, yellow rice, roasted peppers, capers, and a lemon tarragon dressing.

Demeter’s Pantry recognizes customers’ interest in wellness, by offering; anti-inflammatory, gluten-free meals made from whole ingredients and healthy fats.

Many of our meals are naturally gluten free, high in protein, and high in fiber. We have always believed that food can be both healing and satisfying.” — Maria Kardamaki Robertson, Founder of Demeter’s Pantry

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As wellness trends evolve, more consumers are paying attention to how food supports long-term health. A study from The Ohio State University College of Public Health found that 57 percent of American diets contain inflammatory ingredients, which can increase the risk of diet-related health issues. At the same time, recent research from Mintel reports that anti-inflammatory diets are “growing in popularity with health-conscious consumers” who are seeking meals made from whole ingredients, lean proteins, and healthy fats.For Demeter’s Pantry this shift to anti-inflammatory diets aligns with the company mission. Its Mediterranean and Latin-inspired recipes naturally incorporate anti-inflammatory elements such as extra-virgin olive oil, vegetables, beans, and lean proteins. Each meal is made from scratch in-house, offering balanced nutrition and authentic flavor.Here are some of the ready-to-eat meals that align with anti-inflammatory eating:• Greek Chicken Bowl from The Greek Table line• Chicken Enchiladas with yellow rice, green peas, and Salsa Verde• Vegetable Enchiladas with brown rice, red beans, and Salsa VerdeDemeter’s Pantry is a women-owned business in Maryland, founded almost two decades ago with a mission of bringing home recipes to market, creating prepared foods with Mediterranean and Latin flavors with a restaurant quality. Demeter’s Pantry Latin cuisine includes handmade Enchiladas, Burritos and Quesadillas with in-house made sauces. Its Mediterranean entrees incorporate Greek and fusion flavors. Demeter’s Pantry has served the deli, Grab&Go and hot bar departments of retailers and online retailers like Territory Foods For media or sales inquiries, contact Demeter’s Pantry at sales@demeterspantry.com or call 301-587-0048.For more information, visit www.demeterspantry.com or connect with Demeter’s Pantry on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Demeter's Pantry: Mediterranean & Hispanic Natural Prepared Foods and Healthy Meals

