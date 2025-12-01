Demeter’s Pantry Brings Anti-Inflammatory Focus to Its High-Protein Meals
Demeter’s Pantry Vegetable Enchiladas with Salsa Verde, prepared with clean-label ingredients, organic tortillas and paired with brown rice and red beans.
Extra-virgin olive oil and fresh herbs showcasing the Mediterranean ingredients that inspire Demeter’s Pantry’s clean-label recipes.
Demeter’s Pantry recognizes customers’ interest in wellness, by offering; anti-inflammatory, gluten-free meals made from whole ingredients and healthy fats.
For Demeter’s Pantry this shift to anti-inflammatory diets aligns with the company mission. Its Mediterranean and Latin-inspired recipes naturally incorporate anti-inflammatory elements such as extra-virgin olive oil, vegetables, beans, and lean proteins. Each meal is made from scratch in-house, offering balanced nutrition and authentic flavor.
Here are some of the ready-to-eat meals that align with anti-inflammatory eating:
• Greek Chicken Bowl from The Greek Table line
• Chicken Enchiladas with yellow rice, green peas, and Salsa Verde
• Vegetable Enchiladas with brown rice, red beans, and Salsa Verde
Demeter’s Pantry is a women-owned business in Maryland, founded almost two decades ago with a mission of bringing home recipes to market, creating prepared foods with Mediterranean and Latin flavors with a restaurant quality. Demeter’s Pantry Latin cuisine includes handmade Enchiladas, Burritos and Quesadillas with in-house made sauces. Its Mediterranean entrees incorporate Greek and fusion flavors. Demeter’s Pantry has served the deli, Grab&Go and hot bar departments of retailers and online retailers like Territory Foods.
