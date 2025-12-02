Centric Emerges as Houston’s Agency of the Year Following an Exceptional Performance for Multiple Clients

Centric Logo Celebrating the Agency of the Year win and the unprecedented clean sweep at the 2025 Lantern Awards Trophy won as Agency of the Year

Centric is honored as Houston’s Agency of the Year, celebrating multiple award wins that highlight its impact across industries.

Achieving Agency of the Year faster than any agency in Houston reflects our clients’ trust in us and the power of our values-driven delivery frameworks.” — Usman Khalid - Founder and CEO, Centric

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centric , a global digital transformation and marketing agency with operations in Houston, Dubai, and Saudi, has been named Agency of the Year by the Houston Business Marketing Alliance (HBMA) following a standout performance across multiple competitive categories. The recognition underscores Centric’s rapid rise in one of the most demanding and diverse agency markets in the United States.At this year’s HBMA Lantern Awards, Centric was shortlisted in seven major categories and emerged with five wins and two runner-up positions, demonstrating consistent excellence in high-impact areas including Website Design, Website Development, SEO, Performance Marketing, Email Marketing, Landing Pages, and Mobile Applications. The recognition represents a marquee moment for the company, spotlighting its ability to deliver measurable results, deep technical capability, and creative innovation across industries.A Landmark Achievement in a Highly Competitive MarketHouston, the 3rd largest metro area in the United States, is home to a wide range of established marketing, advertising, and digital agencies; making the Agency of the Year title one of the most prestigious honors in the industry. This award signals Centric’s ascent as a leading force in strategy, creativity, and execution for enterprise and mid-market clients.The HBMA Lantern Awards represent one of the highest distinctions in Houston’s marketing and business community, recognizing agencies that demonstrate exceptional strategy, creativity, and measurable impact. For Centric, earning multiple awards alongside the Agency of the Year title reinforces its standing as a leading force among both established firms and emerging innovators in the region.Powered by Values, Driven by ExcellenceCentric attributes this milestone to the strength of its culture and its unwavering commitment to delivery excellence. The agency operates under a values framework known internally as C.E.N.T.R.I.C: Customer Focus, Employee Ownership, Integrity, Teamwork, Respect, Innovation and Code.These principles guide every project, from strategy to execution, ensuring that clients receive work that is both technically robust and creatively award-winning. The framework has helped Centric attract top-tier talent, build client relationships founded on trust, and scale its capabilities across multiple markets.Leadership PerspectiveUsman Khalid, Founder & CEO of Centric, expressed deep appreciation for the recognition:“Being named Agency of the Year in Houston is an extraordinary honor and a defining moment for our team. Houston is one of the most competitive markets in the country, and this award reflects the dedication, innovation, and integrity that every member of Centric brings to our clients. This milestone belongs to our people, our values, and our commitment to delivering results that truly matter.”Khalid added that the award reinforces the agency’s long-term strategy of building a multidisciplinary, globally connected organization capable of solving some of the most complex digital and marketing challenges for brands across industries.Exceptional Client Impact Across IndustriesCentric’s wins this year span diverse sectors such as energy, oil & gas , retail, e-commerce, industrial manufacturing, and professional services. The agency’s approach blends world-class creative with enterprise-grade technology, enabling clients to improve customer engagement, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation.Some of the major areas that contributed to Centric’s award-winning momentum include:Data-driven Website development optimized for conversionAI-enabled SEO and Answer Engine OptimizationPerformance marketing frameworks including Search and EmailHigh-impact creative campaigns with measurable ROIScalable digital loyalty and customer engagement platformsMobile application development across consumer and enterprise use casesFull-funnel strategy and execution for brand transformation initiativesThe agency’s global delivery model; combining U.S. leadership with strong technical and creative hubs across the United States and Dubai; has allowed Centric to deliver speed, quality, and cost advantages unmatched by most regional competitors.A Growing Footprint in the Digital Transformation LandscapeIn addition to marketing excellence, Centric has expanded its capabilities into enterprise technology, AI-powered automation, Pimcore-based master data management, mobile ecosystems, and decision intelligence platforms with Agentic AI. This breadth has made Centric a preferred partner for organizations seeking both creative expertise and technical depth in a single agency.The recognition from HBMA strengthens Centric’s position as a top-tier partner for organizations undergoing modernization, digital transformation, rebranding, or rapid expansion.Looking AheadCentric plans to continue investing in advanced capabilities including AI-driven marketing intelligence, enterprise data platforms, loyalty programs, and digital product innovation. The agency’s leadership emphasized that the Agency of the Year award is not a finish line but a milestone in its ongoing growth and expansion strategy.“This award is a proof to what’s possible when values, vision, and execution come together,” Khalid added. “We’re deeply grateful to our clients, partners, and team; we’re just getting started.”

