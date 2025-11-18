Promethean Energy Announces Mobilization to Advance Safe and Compliant Well Decommissioning

Our structured approach ensures that every stage, from platform preparation to post-plugging verification, delivers long-term integrity and measurable value to our stakeholders.” — Danny Turner, SVP Projects at Promethean Energy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Promethean Energy today announced their Q4 GOA mobilization marking the commencement of a new operational phase dedicated to the safe and compliant decommissioning of orphaned wells. This milestone underscores Promethean Energy’s continued leadership in delivering responsible, efficient and technically robust well retirement programs across the Gulf of America.At Promethean Energy, ensuring the highest safety standards, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and fostering a strong Safety Leadership culture are fundamental priorities. Traditional safety mechanisms such as audits, key performance indicators (KPIs), safety meetings, Job Safety Analysis (JSA), and Stop Work Authority play a crucial role in reinforcing safe practices.Promethean is committed to Operational Excellence and Continuous Improvement by embedding into our work processes Integrated Data Management and Innovative Technologies (e.g., R2S Digital Twins), recognizing that industry experience has demonstrated a significant number of safety incidents often go unnoticed until they result in workplace incidents.To address this critical gap, Promethean has partnered with Detect Technologies to implement an innovative visual AI monitoring system called T-Pulse on our decommissioning projects. T-Pulse enhances Health, Safety, Environment, and Regulatory (HSER) practices through cutting-edge technology, integrating visual data sources, including fixed cameras and robotic systems, to analyze imagery and extract actionable insights on safety compliance and risk mitigation. By categorizing observations according to globally recognized standards such as the Bureau of Safety and Environment Enforcement (BSEE) and OSHA, Promethean can take a proactive and systematic approach to safety management.This upcoming project, which spans the High Island and West Delta OCS areas, represents a fully integrated campaign encompassing platform “Make Safe” operations, diagnostic well testing, well plug and abandonment (P&A), and post-plugging methane emission assessments. The initiative reflects Promethean Energy’s systematic, safety-first approach to well decommissioning: combining advanced diagnostics with proven abandonment methodologies to ensure every well is retired safely, efficiently, in full regulatory compliance, and cost-effectively.“The meticulous planning over the last three months reflects Promethean Energy’s steadfast commitment to doing decommissioning the right way; with safety, environmental stewardship, technical excellence, and cost efficiency at the forefront,” said Danny Turner, SVP Projects. “Our structured approach ensures that every stage, from platform preparation to post-plugging verification, delivers long-term integrity and measurable value to our stakeholders.”The scope of work is organized under five key operational phases:1. Platform “Make Safe” Operations - Implementing rigorous safety enhancements, R2S digital twin, and structural preparations to secure the work environment prior to well activity.2. Well Diagnostics Testing - Conducting comprehensive integrity assessments using Promethean’s proprietary diagnostic framework to evaluate pressure behavior, barrier status, and subsurface conditions, minimizing uncertainty before P&A.3. Well Plug and Abandonment (P&A) - Executing permanent well isolation using industry-best practices and regulatory-compliant barrier placements, ensuring long-term environmental protection.4. Post-Plugging Methane Assessments - Deploying emission detection and verification protocols to confirm zero methane leakage and validate long-term plug integrity.5. Mobilization and Demobilization - Managing logistics, safety verification, and environmental compliance at every stage of the campaign.This structured execution methodology aligns with Promethean Energy’s broader operational philosophy: “Well Diagnostics and Well P&A Done Right.”The company’s recent work, including its Well Plug & Abandonment (P&A) initiatives and Well Diagnostics programs, has been featured as industry benchmarks for safe, compliant, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective decommissioning.By integrating technical rigor with sustainability commitments, Promethean Energy continues to support the U.S. government’s and industry partners’ shared goal of responsibly retiring legacy offshore infrastructure.We use planning, supply chain management, performance management, and innovation/technology to deliver industry-leading, cost-effective outcomes within the boundaries of safe, environmentally responsible, and compliant operations.About Promethean Energy:Promethean Energy is a U.S.-based offshore energy company dedicated to the safe, efficient, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective decommissioning of legacy oil and gas infrastructure. Leveraging decades of operational experience, Promethean combines cutting-edge well diagnostics, advanced P&A engineering, and methane verification technologies to ensure wells are permanently sealed and platforms retired in full compliance with regulatory and environmental standards. We use planning, supply chain management, performance management, and innovation/technology to deliver industry-leading, cost-effective outcomes within the boundaries of safe, environmentally responsible, and compliant operations.For more information, visit www.promethean-energy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.