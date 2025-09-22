ColdStream Energy Named Finalist for 2025 Platts Global Energy Awards

ColdStream Energy's MaCH4 NGL Recovery Solution, a key technology in natural gas processing, designed to capture and recover valuable natural gas liquids (NGLs) while minimizing emissions and maximizing efficiency

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ColdStream Energy , a leader in natural gas separation innovations, is proud to announce its recognition as a finalist for the 2025 Platts Global Energy Awards . Often called the “Oscars” of the energy sector, the awards honor the industry’s most innovative projects and leaders.ColdStream Energy’s MaCH4 NGL Recovery Solution stood out for its ability to deliver both economic and environmental impact, helping operators capture and monetize natural gas liquids (NGLs) that would otherwise be wasted or flared.MACH4 NGL RECOVERY SOLUTION: TURNING LOSSES INTO VALUETraditionally, rich gas streams, when used as fuel at compressor stations, burn valuable NGLs, resulting in revenue loss and higher emissions. ColdStream Energy’s patented MaCH4 technology, powered by Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA), recovers ethane (C2), propane (C3), and heavier hydrocarbons (C4+), converting them into a reliable revenue stream while providing pipeline-quality fuel gas to the compressor engines. The modular, scalable system is designed for flexible deployment across the midstream sector.DELIVERING TANGIBLE SUSTAINABILITY GAINSThe MaCH4 solution reduces emissions and waste, enabling operators to meet environmental goals without sacrificing efficiency:• Lower Emissions: Each unit cuts Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions by more than 35 tons per year.• Waste Reduction: Prevents the combustion of valuable hydrocarbons, allowing downstream monetization.• Regulatory Compliance: Helps operators stay ahead of increasingly stringent environmental requirements.DRIVING PROFITABILITY THROUGH INNOVATIONBy capturing value that was once lost, ColdStream Energy’s MaCH4 helps operators unlock new revenue while optimizing existing assets:• Increased Revenue: Each unit recovers up to $1.2 million annually in NGLs instead of burning them.• Enhanced Performance: Improves engine horsepower by up to 9%, optimizing compressor operations and reducing wear and tear on equipment.• Reduced Downtime: Minimizes engine detonation, resulting in 3% less downtime and more consistent operations.DRIVING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE“Being named a finalist for the 2025 Platts Global Energy Awards is a testament to the transformative impact our MaCH4 NGL Recovery Solution is having on the industry,” said Mathias Schlecht, President & CEO of ColdStream Energy. “This recognition validates our commitment to developing innovative technologies that not only drive profitability but also promote sustainability in the oil and gas sector.”ABOUT PLATTS GLOBAL ENERGY AWARDSCompanies and individuals from 37 countries have been selected as finalists for the Platts Global Energy Awards program, now in its 27th year as the industry’s premier recognition event. The 2025 finalists, over 50% of which hail from outside of the United States, were recently announced by program host S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, data, analysis and benchmark prices for the energy, petrochemicals, metals, shipping, commodities, and energy transition markets.Winners of the 27th annual Platts Global Energy Awards will be announced the evening of December 11 at a black-tie gala in downtown Manhattan.Access the full list of nomination categories and event details at the Platts Global Energy Awards website: www.globalenergyawards.com ABOUT COLDSTREAM ENERGYColdStream Energy, based in Houston, Texas, is a leader in advanced natural gas conditioning and separation technologies that help upstream and midstream operators maximize profits and minimize emissions. With its patented MaCH4 NGL Recovery Solution, ColdStream Energy is redefining how the industry approaches efficiency, profitability, and sustainability.For media inquiries or to learn more about ColdStream Energy, please contact:

