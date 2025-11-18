Soul Housing Sponsors Jackson Limo Foundation’s 43rd Annual Turkey Giveaway to Support Thousands of Families Across LA

Soul Housing Company Logo Jackson Limo Foundation Logo Soul Housing x Jackson Limo Foundation 43rd Annual Turkey and Grocery Drive

Historic supply and funding strain threatens holiday meals — community donations needed now

It is an honor to join a tradition that has uplifted generations of Angelenos. We invite everyone to join us by giving what they can.” — Casey Reinholtz, CEO of Soul Housing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soul Housing is proud to sponsor the Jackson Limo Foundation ’s 43rd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey and Grocery Giveaway at a time of unprecedented strain on food assistance programs and supply chains. A cherished Los Angeles tradition that provides meals to thousands of families facing hardship, this year’s giveaway will take place Tuesday, November 25, 2025, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at People’s Independent Church of Christ, 5856 West Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90043. The event is expected to draw thousands of residents, volunteers, and local leaders, making it one of Southern California’s most visible holiday traditions.With U.S. turkey production at a 40-year low and wholesale prices up 40%, the event is under extraordinary financial strain. That pressure has been compounded by this month’s SNAP disruptions, which left food banks overextended and families with fewer emergency resources.Expected to serve residents across Los Angeles County and beyond, the giveaway was founded by the late E.J. Jackson of Jackson Limousine Services and continues under the leadership of CEO Lyn Tavai, whose dedication has sustained the event for more than four decades.“Unfortunately, we at the Foundation are facing tremendous financial difficulties like never before,” Tavai said, but added, “This celebratory labor of love exists exclusively on community compassion with generous contributions.”As a headline sponsor, Soul Housing is contributing both funds and volunteers to assist with distributing turkeys, canned goods, and essential groceries.“It is an honor to join a tradition that has uplifted generations of Angelenos,” said Casey Reinholtz, CEO of Soul Housing. “Taking part in an event with this kind of history reminds us that care is a shared responsibility, and we’re humbled to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jackson Limo Foundation to make sure families across our city enjoy meals this Thanksgiving.”However, the event’s success depends on strong backing from the public.“We invite everyone to join us by giving what they can,” Reinholtz said. “Every gift makes this effort possible.”In addition to executive leadership, frontline staff at Soul Housing are participating in the event’s volunteer efforts. Housing navigation supervisor Veronica L. Lemos emphasized the importance of serving beyond the organization’s immediate sites.“The drive allows us to extend our mission beyond our own walls and walk alongside Angelenos in underserved neighborhoods,” Lemos said. “We’re so grateful for the chance to show up for the broader community during a time when help is sorely needed.”To help amplify public response, Soul Housing has dedicated its website homepage this month to highlighting the drive and directing traffic to the Foundation.Supporters are encouraged to donate directly to the Jackson Limo Foundation to help meet the rising costs for food and supplies. Contributions can be made through the Foundation’s official PayPal link “We are thrilled to invite you to be a part of this integral and significant human services endeavour,” Tavai said.For more information about the event, visit www.soulhousing.org or email press@soulhousing.orgAbout Soul HousingFounded in 2016, Soul Housing provides short-term, medically supported housing for individuals with nowhere safe to heal. With 24/7 clinical staffing, behavioral health services, and a proven care advocacy model, Soul Housing specializes in stabilizing high-acuity participants who do not require hospitalization but need more than shelter. Its recovery-centered environments emphasize structure, security, and human dignity by meeting people where they are while helping them move forward.

