Nearly 600 Californians Spared Homelessness Through Soul Housing’s Emergency Transition

Recuperative care staff and community mobilized after contract termination, preventing hundreds from returning to the streets amid painful layoffs and closures

Despite having little time and facing immense pressure, we gave our very best, and we were able to transform this challenge into an example of what teamwork and community can achieve.” — Marcel Winchester, Transition Specialist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following Health Net’s termination of their contract without cause or transition assistance for the vast majority of their members in its care, Soul Housing successfully coordinated the safe transition of every consenting participant. In total, 598 Health Net members were affected across Soul Housing facilities—341 in Los Angeles and 257 in Fresno—through a community-led effort that connected those who agreed to relocate to a secure new environment. Because those members were receiving short-term, medically supported housing, the change left them at immediate risk of losing both care and shelter. Instead, the Soul Housing operation represented one of California’s largest rapid-response housing efforts in recent memory, preventing hundreds from falling back into unsheltered homelessness and averting a collision between the state’s housing and healthcare crises.“This has been a massive task, but our team came together and did everything possible to put participants first,” said community program manager Veronica Lemos. “We worked so hard to place everyone who wanted a bed, and our community and nonprofits stepped up in huge ways to help.”In Los Angeles, after a heroic collaborative effort by Soul Housing staff and partners, every participant who consented to transport was transferred, with additional housing options identified daily for remaining individuals. In Fresno, every participant was transitioned the moment RH Builders assumed operations of the Blackstone facility.When Health Net informed Soul Housing that any transition and continuity-of-care plans would only be provided to eight of their members out of a thousand, Mass Liberation CEO Joelle Kirtley explained that her organization immediately stepped in to assist. The nonprofit, which provides reentry and housing support, facilitated placements for 173 Health Net members across Los Angeles County.“Soul Housing found themselves needing to move hundreds of residents out of their facilities very abruptly,” Kirtley said. “During this time, Mass Liberation stepped in with the help that we provide, reaching out to programs across the county who could take on 173 individuals who would otherwise have been suddenly homeless. Joseph [Moreno] and Michelle [Murillo] of Mass Liberation called in all of the amazing people with huge hearts that they regularly refer clients to, and not one resident was overlooked.”Transition specialist Marcel Winchester agreed that the collaboration made the changeover as smooth as possible.“As a united team, Soul Housing worked hand in hand with incredible providers like Mass Liberation to transition every Health Net member into safe and stable housing,” Winchester said. “Despite having little time and facing immense pressure, we gave our very best, and we were able to transform this challenge into an example of what teamwork and community can achieve.”Although Health Net member Janice Shaw said she had not received any information from her health insurance provider about the changes, she said she trusted Soul Housing to place her somewhere she could heal.“It’s been beautiful,” Shaw said. “Everyone has been very kind and I really have no complaints. I trust that God has me.”Another program participant Aadonis Stokes expressed disappointment in leaving Soul Housing after finding security and service he hadn’t experienced elsewhere.“The whole setup, it’s better,” Stokes said. “Comparing this one versus the rest of the places I’ve been in, they have better food, they have, like, hotel cleaning staff that comes every day, [and] it’s safe inside.”Stokes said he especially appreciated Soul Housing’s converted hotel model, laundry delivery, and visiting barbers.“The last place I was at, they never did anything like that,” he said. “And the place before that, they did nothing like that.”Program participant Nicole Nailor, who goes by “Ravyn,” described her emotional reaction when she first heard rumors about the closure.“I heard someone say they were shutting down, and I started crying,” Nailor said. “The manager here, she hugged me and said, ‘You’re safe. Don’t worry.’ There's been multiple times where I've been really upset, and they just come over and they give me a hug.”Lemos said that responsiveness reflects Soul Housing’s ongoing adaptive approach, which has included staff visits to handoff sites to confirm safe landings.“The situation is difficult, but we’re collecting feedback and adapting our processes in real time,” Lemos said. “We’re listening to participants and we’re making improvements as we go to make sure we’re doing the very best we can, under the circumstances.”The loss of funding forced painful layoffs and facility closures, but staff continued to show up to maintain stability for Health Net members. One of many staff members affected by layoffs, José Betancourt said that despite the uncertainty, he remained focused on helping participants through the transfer of care.“I loved working here,” Betancourt said. “I understand why it’s happening. But this whole week I’ve been staying knowledgeable about what’s going on and keeping them calm.”Nailor said the entire Soul Housing staff had gone above and beyond to support participants through the relocation process, noting that Betancourt particularly personified the compassion that defined the team.“José, he’s been helping us like crazy. Even though he’s being let go, he’s still been helping us out like crazy,” she said. “Staff were amazing.”Betancourt said he shares participants’ sadness but feels proud of what he accomplished while with the organization, culminating in the careful placement of Health Net members.“Thank you, Soul Housing,” Betancourt said. “I leave with gratitude in my heart.”About Soul HousingFounded in 2016, Soul Housing provides short-term, medically supported housing for individuals with nowhere safe to heal. With 24/7 clinical staffing, behavioral health services, and a proven care advocacy model, Soul Housing specializes in stabilizing high-acuity participants who do not require hospitalization but need more than shelter. Its recovery-centered environments emphasize structure, security, and human dignity by meeting people where they are while helping them move forward.

