Registration now open for 2026 North Dakota Transportation Conference

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced today that registration for the annual North Dakota transportation conference is now open. The conference will be held March 10–11, 2026, at the Bismarck Event Center.

The two-day event will bring together transportation professionals, policymakers, engineers, researchers, and industry leaders from across the region to discuss emerging trends, infrastructure strategies, and innovations shaping the future of transportation in North Dakota.

This year’s conference will feature presentations from transportation experts, breakout sessions on infrastructure resilience, freight mobility, roadway safety, and rural transit development, as well as demonstrations of new technologies influencing transportation planning and maintenance.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in networking breaks in a collaborative environment designed to foster cross-agency partnerships.

“The North Dakota Transportation Conference continues to be a cornerstone event for sharing knowledge and strengthening our state’s transportation system,” said 2026 conference organizer Dawn Phelps. “As North Dakota continues to grow, it is essential that our transportation network evolves to meet the needs of our communities, industries, and travelers.”

Registration is open to transportation officials, public and private-sector professionals, academic researchers, community planners, and students.

Additional conference information, including the full agenda and speaker lineup, will be available at www.dot.nd.gov/ndtranspoconf.