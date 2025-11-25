I-94 closed from Valley City to Fargo and I-29 closed from Grand Forks to the South Dakota border

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Valley City to Fargo and Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the South Dakota border due to icy roads, low visibility and multiple traffic incidents.

Closures also remain in place on ND Highway 13 between ND 1 and Wahpeton and on ND Highway 11 between ND 1 and Fairmount. Travel on a closed road is prohibited and extremely dangerous. Conditions are life-threatening.

Several other state highways in the southeast corner of North Dakota are under a No Travel Advisory and may become blocked or impassable. Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid travel in these areas.

For the latest road and weather conditions, call 511 or view the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

