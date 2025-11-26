I-94 open from Valley City to Fargo and I-29 open from Grand Forks to Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened Interstate 94 from Valley City to Fargo and I-29 Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to Fargo. Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border will remain closed.

Closures also remain in place on ND Highway 13 between ND 1 and Wahpeton and on ND Highway 11 between ND 1 and Fairmount.

Several other state highways in the southeast corner of North Dakota are under a No Travel Advisory and may become blocked or impassable. Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid travel in these areas.

Travel continues to be hazardous in some areas of North Dakota. For more information on road conditions, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



- ### -