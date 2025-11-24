Commissioner Sid Miller Celebrates Major Growth of GO TEXAN Program in 2025

Texas Department of Agriculture Announces Surge in Membership, Doubling of Champion-Level Partners

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today celebrated a year of remarkable growth for the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) GO TEXAN program, highlighting significant increases in membership, expanded partnerships, and unprecedented momentum for one of the state’s flagship marketing initiatives.

The GO TEXAN program has experienced a 19% surge in total program participation, growing from 1,771 members on December 30, 2024, to 2,109 members this year alone. This robust growth reflects the continued strength of Texas-made products, Texas-owned businesses, and the public’s rising demand for goods that proudly bear the GO TEXAN mark.

“These numbers tell the story of a program that is promoting Texas products like never before,” said Commissioner Sid Miller. “GO TEXAN is stronger than ever, and Texas businesses are stepping up in record numbers to join this movement. When you see that iconic GO TEXAN mark, you know you’re supporting local jobs, local families, and the Texas economy. I couldn’t be prouder of this growth or more excited for what’s ahead.”

The program has also more than doubled its Champion partners, the top sponsorship tier within GO TEXAN. These Champion partners represent some of the state’s most dedicated supporters of Texas agriculture, manufacturing, and small business innovation.

“GO TEXAN remains not just a brand, but a community,” Commissioner Miller added. “This year’s growth shows that Texans believe in buying local, promoting local, and lifting the small businesses that keep our state strong. Under my watch, we’re going to keep that momentum going.”

Since its inception, GO TEXAN has promoted Texas-made and Texas-grown products through marketing support, event partnerships, retail visibility, and statewide consumer engagement. The program remains a cornerstone of TDA’s economic development strategy, supporting businesses of all sizes and strengthening the Texas brand at home and across the country.

For more information on the GO TEXAN program and to join, visit GOTEXAN.org.

See the full list of sponsors, new and old, below: