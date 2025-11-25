Commissioner Miller Applauds FDA Action to Protect Cats from New World Screwworm

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

“The Emergency Use Authorization for Credelio CAT is another big step forward in the fight to protect American agriculture and animal health. The FDA’s action gives veterinarians a powerful new tool to treat New World Screwworm infestations in cats and kittens, and it shows that science, innovation, and the Trump administration are working together to forge solutions.

New World Screwworm is a serious threat, especially along the border region, and every advance we make helps safeguard our livestock, our pets, and our rural communities. Putting this option in veterinarians’ hands means quicker responses, safer outcomes, and stronger biosecurity across Texas and the United States.

I appreciate the actions of FDA Commissioner Makary and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the dedicated professionals who pushed this forward. This is exactly the kind of proactive, fast-moving leadership we need to stay ahead of emerging pests and protect our livestock and our pets.”

For more information about the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization, click here.