Commissioner Miller Announces Launch of New Agency-Wide Licensing System

System will modernize and improve licensing applications and renewals agency-wide

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) today announced the successful launch of its new, fully digitized licensing system, a modern and streamlined platform designed to make it easier than ever for Texans to apply for, renew, and update their TDA issued licenses. Developed by TDA’s Information Technology Division and completed under budget, the system reflects the agency’s commitment to customer service, government efficiency, and transparency.

“This new licensing system is a major step forward in how we serve the people of Texas,” said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “By modernizing our technology and simplifying the user experience, we are ensuring that farmers, ranchers, businesses, and consumers spend less time on paperwork and more time on growing Texas agriculture and their businesses.”

The new licensing system replaces outdated processes, some nearly 30 years old, with a fully online and user-friendly platform. License holders may now:

Apply for new licenses entirely online Renew existing licenses using a personalized dashboard Update license information in real time Track application status and receive instant notifications

Additional features include the acceptance of secure online payments, document uploads, and automated reminders to help Texans stay in compliance with state requirements. The digitized system improves data accuracy, reduces administrative barriers, and strengthens overall security.

“This achievement showcases the talent and dedication of our IT professionals,” said Chris Bunton, Chief Information Officer for TDA. “Building this system internally allowed us to tailor the technology to our agency's unique needs while saving taxpayer dollars. It is a model for what efficient and effective government IT can look like.”

TDA issues and manages thousands of licenses each year across multiple programs including pesticide application, weights and measures, and agricultural product regulation. The new platform will serve as a foundation for future upgrades and continued digital transformation across the agency.