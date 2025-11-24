Armstrong stresses cooperation with Standing Rock, fulfills commitment to visit all five tribal nations

FORT YATES, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today fulfilled his commitment to visit all five sovereign tribal nations in North Dakota during his first year in office, bringing his Cabinet and other state agency leaders to the Standing Rock Reservation to meet with Chairman Steve Sitting Bear, other tribal leaders and members in an ongoing effort to strengthen state-tribal partnerships and relationships.

In his opening remarks at Prairie Knights Casino & Resort near Fort Yates, Armstrong thanked the tribe for their hospitality and urged participants to work together to identify actionable issues for collaboration.

“We want to figure out what are the best ways we can find some solutions to some problems,” Armstrong said. “We know there’s a lot of challenges. … I think the most important takeaway with this is creating that relationship and actually following through on something.”

First Lady Kjersti Armstrong also participated in the visit, saying, “We are here to listen. We are here to learn. We want to understand what we can do to better help.”

Breakout discussions were held with Tribal Council members, staff, local leaders, state agency representatives and state legislators, with topics ranging from public safety, education, workforce and economic development to tourism, natural resources, health care and recovery.

Armstrong thanked North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Brad Hawk and his staff for facilitating the visits to introduce the new administration to tribal nations and build stronger relationships and effective partnerships.

While today’s official visit completed the governor’s commitment to visit all five tribal nations during his first year in office, it was actually his third visit to Standing Rock since taking office: Armstrong attended a joint meeting with South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden and the Tribal Council last April, and he attended Sitting Bear’s inauguration on Oct. 8.

The Standing Rock Reservation straddles the border between North Dakota and South Dakota, encompassing all of Sioux County in North Dakota, and is the sixth-largest Native American reservation in the United States, covering about 3,572 square miles. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has approximately 16,100 members, with roughly 8,200 living on the reservation, according to the most recent census data.