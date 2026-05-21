Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,917 in the last 365 days.

Governor directs flags flown at half-staff on Monday until noon in observance of Memorial Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Monday, May 25, until noon, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in observance of Memorial Day.

Armstrong will pay tribute to the nation’s military heroes during a Memorial Day ceremony at noon Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, located approximately 6.5 miles south of Mandan on State Highway 1806. The ceremony is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed at https://www.ndguard.nd.gov/

Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden will deliver remarks during the Memorial Day ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday at the Fargo National Cemetery at 8709 40th Ave. N., County Rd 20, Harwood.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor directs flags flown at half-staff on Monday until noon in observance of Memorial Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.