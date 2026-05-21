Governor directs flags flown at half-staff on Monday until noon in observance of Memorial Day
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Monday, May 25, until noon, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in observance of Memorial Day.
Armstrong will pay tribute to the nation’s military heroes during a Memorial Day ceremony at noon Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, located approximately 6.5 miles south of Mandan on State Highway 1806. The ceremony is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed at https://www.ndguard.nd.gov/.
Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden will deliver remarks during the Memorial Day ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday at the Fargo National Cemetery at 8709 40th Ave. N., County Rd 20, Harwood.
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