Armstrong statement on U.S. Army Corps releasing Record of Decision for Dakota Access Pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong issued the following statement today after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed the Record of Decision for the Dakota Access Pipeline Final Environmental Impact Statement. This approval reinstates the easement for the pipeline to cross beneath Lake Oahe and allows pipeline operations to continue. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum announced the Corps’ decision this morning at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck.

“It’s always fun to welcome Secretary Burgum back to North Dakota, and it’s even better when he brings good news like this,” Armstrong said. “The Dakota Access Pipeline has operated safely for nearly nine years, and today’s announcement lifts the cloud of uncertainty from over this essential piece of American infrastructure. The pipeline’s continued operation will help keep energy affordable and our nation secure while benefiting North Dakota’s economy, our citizens and our communities across the state.”