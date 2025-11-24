MDC invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop Dec. 6 at Horton Farm Conservation Area near Ste. Genevieve

Body

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners interested in learning more about how to properly conduct a prescribed burn to attend a free workshop set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Horton Farm Conservation Area near Ste Genevieve.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213328.

Upon registration, participants will be asked to complete the virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. This online course is a mandatory prerequisite for the workshop, and there is a $25 fee to complete the online training. Participants are asked to bring their certificate of completion to the workshop. To find the online learning portion, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoU.

Participants are asked to wear a long-sleeved shirt, and pants made of natural fibers such as 100% cotton, leather gloves, safety glasses, and closed toe boots.

Contact Private Land Conservationist Jeremy Pulley with any questions at Jeremy.Pulley@mdc.mo.gov.

Horton Farm Conservation Area is located at Miller Switch Road in Ste. Genevieve.

Learn more about the benefits of prescribed fire online at https://mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management/prescribed-fire.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.