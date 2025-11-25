Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,360 in the last 365 days.

Learn primitive outdoor skills with MDC in Columbia Dec. 10

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in an exciting journey through historic and primitive skills of survival during an upcoming program in Columbia.

Participants will learn about a variety of topics including native plant cordage, primitive hunting techniques and tools, and working with natural materials like hides, furs, and plants.

This free event will be held at the Boone County Nature School in Columbia on Dec. 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oo9.

Questions about this event can be sent to Brian Flowers at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Learn primitive outdoor skills with MDC in Columbia Dec. 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more