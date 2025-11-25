Spend time this December at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City.

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Conservation Nature Center this December to participate in nature-themed holiday activities. Upcoming events include but are not limited to:

Supermoon Stroll on Dec. 4 from 5:00-6:30 p.m.: Experience the magic of the final supermoon of 2025, known as the Cold Moon, during this evening stroll along the nature center trails. As the third in a rare trio of consecutive supermoons this year, the Cold Moon provides a breathtaking backdrop for wildlife viewers to observe nocturnal life. This event is for participants ages 18 and older, and registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJZ.

Juncos and Java on Dec. 13 from 9-11 a.m.: Learn the basics of winter bird identification while enjoying a hot cup of java with MDC staff. After an introduction to Missouri's winter birds in a classroom, participants will go on a winter bird walk. Participants should dress for the weather and bring their own hot drink container. This event is for participants ages 18 and older, and registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJo.

Cedar Wreath Building on Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Celebrate the holidays and make use of removed invasive eastern red cedar and round-leaved bittersweet by building your own cedar wreath to take home. Material for the wreaths and a bow will be provided. Participants do not need to register, but they are asked to dress for the weather. All ages are invited.

Fireside Stories on Dec. 29 from 10-11 a.m.: Join MDC staff, in-person, around the campfire for a morning of nature-themed stories. Perfect for all ages, listen as these tales transport you to a winter wonderland. Dress for the weather and bring a cozy blanket as the program will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Hot chocolate will be served, and all ages are invited. No registration is required.

For a complete list of events at Runge Nature Center this December, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z2u. All events are free to the public, but most have limited space, so be sure to plan ahead and register in advance.

Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.