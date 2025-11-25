Submit Release
Learn about tree care at a free MDC workshop Dec. 18 in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Trees are vital to many ecosystems, from forested areas to suburban backyards. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to attend a tree care workshop from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18, at the Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph.

Forester Timothy Wolfe will teach basic tree pruning practices and how to properly care for the surrounding environment. Participants will learn to identify species of trees and understand various elements of tree health.

Registration is required to attend this free program. Visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213549 to register.

Email timothy.wolfe@mdc.mo.gov with any questions before the workshop.

Stay informed about future events and programs by signing up for email or text alerts at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

