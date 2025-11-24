Investornomy Partners with Halfpriced Books to Donate Investing Books to Kenyans

Mercy Kibira and Dr Linda Pajoel at Halfpriced Books Headquarters in Nairobi

Mercy Kibira and Dr Linda Pajoel at Halfpriced Books Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

Dr Linda Pajoel joins forces with Mercy Kibira to advance financial empowerment, economic inclusion, and educational equity for readers in Kenya.

Community impact is woven into the core of Investornomy’s identity, and it will continue to guide how we show up in the world.”
— Dr Linda Pajoel
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investornomy has partnered with Halfpriced Books in a mission rooted in access, opportunity, and the transformative power of knowledge. During a recent trade mission to Kenya, Dr Linda Pajoel, Founder and CEO of Investornomy, worked closely with Halfpriced Books to make investing education more accessible to Kenyans. Their collaboration led to the donation of two kinds of influential investing books that have already empowered readers across the globe. Both organizations understand how a single book can influence a young mind, equip a family with practical financial skills, or spark curiosity in people who have long believed that investing is out of reach.

Several copies of Investornomy’s two bestselling titles were donated. The first is Pure Beginner’s Guide to Stock Market Investing, a beginner friendly resource that simplifies the world of stocks. Readers often describe the book as feeling like a personal, relatable conversation. It gently guides newbies through financial concepts, mistakes to avoid, practical recommendations, and the everyday language behind investing. The second title is Stock Market Mama, a resource crafted to support women in their financial journeys. The book equips women with the foundational investing knowledge needed to build resilience and create long lasting financial security, even while navigating the unique demands of motherhood. Both titles reflect Investornomy’s global mission of making financial literacy accessible for people of all ages, backgrounds, and income levels.

Halfpriced Books, led by CEO and Co-Founder Mercy Kibira, has become one of Kenya’s most influential forces in making books accessible at scale. By offering quality pre-owned books at affordable prices, the company has transformed access to knowledge for thousands of Kenyans. Beyond its retail success, Halfpriced Books has built a legacy of service. Through its initiatives, libraries in rural schools, slums, and underserved communities have been equipped with reading materials that have opened doors for countless children. Collaborations with Kenya Prisons, Kakuma Refugee Camp, and more than 250 community libraries demonstrate the company’s unwavering commitment to equity in education. This made the collaboration with Investornomy a natural fit. While Halfpriced Books works to ensure that books reach communities that may otherwise go without, Investornomy brings expertise in financial education that can help Kenyans make informed investment decisions.

Kenya is home to a fast growing population of young adults eager to learn, build, and participate in global markets. Yet many still lack exposure to clear, practical investing resources. This donation serves as a bridge, allowing more young people, women, and first time investors to see themselves as capable participants in the world of finance.

About Investornomy: Investornomy empowers individuals around the globe by translating stock market investing knowledge into a language people can understand and apply. Guided by Dr Linda Pajoel’s extensive investment experience across multiple sectors and regions, the organization continues to champion financial literacy for everyone including young adults, beginners, and underrepresented groups.

About Halfpriced Books: Halfpriced Books is a fast growing Kenyan bookstore chain with six branches and a strong ecommerce presence. By offering affordable pre-owned books and equipping libraries in marginalized communities, the company is transforming literacy, expanding opportunity, and reshaping access to knowledge across East Africa.

This collaboration reflects a shared belief that knowledge is a stepping stone to dignity, opportunity, and transformation. By placing these investing books in the hands of Kenyans who may not have had access otherwise, Investornomy and Halfpriced Books are helping shape a future where more people can invest with confidence.

About

Investornomy is a premier investment education firm dedicated to empowering working women to independently navigate the stock market with confidence and success. Founded by Dr. Linda Pajoel, a multi-award-winning stock investing consultant and advocate for women's investment literacy, Investornomy offers comprehensive programs designed to demystify do-it-yourself stock investing for beginners and seasoned investors alike. Our mission is to democratize stock investment knowledge, enabling working women to take control of their financial security through informed stock investments. We teach working women how to use stock investment profits to eliminate motherhood-related income interruptions. We provide a range of educational resources, including books, webinars, workshops, mentorship sessions, advanced training programs, and insightful publications, all aimed at equipping women with the tools necessary to achieve financial security. Dr. Linda’s personal journey—from her beginnings in dentistry as a Dentist, to becoming a recognized leader in investment education—underscores her commitment to resilience, continuous learning, and community empowerment. Her motivation to focus Investornomy's education initiatives on working women came after her stock investments saved her from a catastrophic 18-month motherhood-related income interruption. She has spoken at conferences and other events, as well as host podcast sessions to elevate the voices of women. Her recognition as Scotiabank’s Female Founder of the Month by the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce highlights her dedication to advancing women’s financial empowerment. ￼ At Investornomy, we are committed to empowering working women to achieve financial security through stock investing. To expand our reach and impact, we are seeking mission-driven partners who share our vision of transforming women’s financial futures. Join us in this important work and help us bring investment literacy to women in your network.

