Investornomy Partners with Halfpriced Books to Donate Investing Books to Kenyans
Dr Linda Pajoel joins forces with Mercy Kibira to advance financial empowerment, economic inclusion, and educational equity for readers in Kenya.
Several copies of Investornomy’s two bestselling titles were donated. The first is Pure Beginner’s Guide to Stock Market Investing, a beginner friendly resource that simplifies the world of stocks. Readers often describe the book as feeling like a personal, relatable conversation. It gently guides newbies through financial concepts, mistakes to avoid, practical recommendations, and the everyday language behind investing. The second title is Stock Market Mama, a resource crafted to support women in their financial journeys. The book equips women with the foundational investing knowledge needed to build resilience and create long lasting financial security, even while navigating the unique demands of motherhood. Both titles reflect Investornomy’s global mission of making financial literacy accessible for people of all ages, backgrounds, and income levels.
Halfpriced Books, led by CEO and Co-Founder Mercy Kibira, has become one of Kenya’s most influential forces in making books accessible at scale. By offering quality pre-owned books at affordable prices, the company has transformed access to knowledge for thousands of Kenyans. Beyond its retail success, Halfpriced Books has built a legacy of service. Through its initiatives, libraries in rural schools, slums, and underserved communities have been equipped with reading materials that have opened doors for countless children. Collaborations with Kenya Prisons, Kakuma Refugee Camp, and more than 250 community libraries demonstrate the company’s unwavering commitment to equity in education. This made the collaboration with Investornomy a natural fit. While Halfpriced Books works to ensure that books reach communities that may otherwise go without, Investornomy brings expertise in financial education that can help Kenyans make informed investment decisions.
Kenya is home to a fast growing population of young adults eager to learn, build, and participate in global markets. Yet many still lack exposure to clear, practical investing resources. This donation serves as a bridge, allowing more young people, women, and first time investors to see themselves as capable participants in the world of finance.
About Investornomy: Investornomy empowers individuals around the globe by translating stock market investing knowledge into a language people can understand and apply. Guided by Dr Linda Pajoel’s extensive investment experience across multiple sectors and regions, the organization continues to champion financial literacy for everyone including young adults, beginners, and underrepresented groups.
About Halfpriced Books: Halfpriced Books is a fast growing Kenyan bookstore chain with six branches and a strong ecommerce presence. By offering affordable pre-owned books and equipping libraries in marginalized communities, the company is transforming literacy, expanding opportunity, and reshaping access to knowledge across East Africa.
This collaboration reflects a shared belief that knowledge is a stepping stone to dignity, opportunity, and transformation. By placing these investing books in the hands of Kenyans who may not have had access otherwise, Investornomy and Halfpriced Books are helping shape a future where more people can invest with confidence.
