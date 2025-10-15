BuildHer Conference 2025 Brings Women Together to Rethink Money, Investing, and Financial Security
October 29 at Bingemans Conference Centre – Presented by Tahani International Inc.
Don’t just hope for financial security, build it.”KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time of rising costs and financial uncertainty, women across Ontario are gathering to take control of their financial futures. On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, the BuildHer Conference 2025 will bring together more than 300 women at Bingemans Conference Centre in Kitchener for a full-day event designed to advance women’s financial empowerment through education, community, and strategy, focused on building confidence, financial security, and wealth in today’s changing economy.
— Tahani Abuaneh, Founder of BuildHER Conference
The event will feature keynotes, panels, and workshops spanning a wide range of investment strategies, from real estate, REITs, and multifamily housing, to gold and silver, crypto, stocks and options, and even AI’s role in the future of money and building businesses.”
“Women work so hard for their money, but too often don’t know how to make their money work harder for them,” says Tahani, Founder of BuildHer Conference and a real estate entrepreneur. “BuildHer was created to change that. It’s not just about strategies — it’s about community, confidence, and showing women the many paths they can take to grow and protect their wealth.”
This year, BuildHer is proud to partner with the Scotia Women Initiative as a sponsor, amplifying the importance of empowering women financially and highlighting the role institutions can play in driving change.
The conference speakers are the powerhouse women of BuildHer 2025. These are women redefining what it means to build wealth, impact, and community, each with a story that proves there’s no single path to financial freedom or success. Below is their brief bio:
---Aasha Khan is a student and social justice advocate who’s already leading on the world stage as Co-Chair of the UN Girl Up Teen Advisor program. She’s the creator of AskEve; an AI tool for safe menstrual health conversations, and the founder of Youth Tech Labs, Canada’s first AI literacy organization for youth.
---Amy Kim turned adversity into opportunity when she pivoted from IT to real estate after immigrating to Canada with her two daughters. In just 3.5 years, she built a $6.7M portfolio and is now developing $10M in sustainable, net-zero homes, proving that resilience and strategy can transform lives.
---Behi Shafiei is the Founder & CEO of Wealth Bridge Consulting, a financial educator, and an author helping women and minority entrepreneurs build wealth on their own terms. Through her work and writing, she’s redefining what financial freedom looks like.
---Carina Guzmán is the CEO of Creative Dev. Ventures and Land Dev. Academy, shaping sustainable communities across Canada. With over 15 years in land development, she’s led projects from transit hubs to major subdivisions, empowering others to build lasting wealth and impact through development.
---Che Marville is a meditation teacher, author, and founder of Wisemindly. She’s coached 50,000+ people, hosts one of Canada’s top midlife podcasts, and teaches evidence-based tools for calm focus, confident decision-making, and clear financial thinking.
---Jackie Gill has spent over 30 years at Scotiabank helping families build and protect their wealth through thoughtful, personalized planning. Known for her integrity and client-first approach, she’s dedicated her career to helping Canadians make confident financial decisions.
---Keka DasGupta is a 50x award-winning marketer and global speaker whose brand strategies have shaped household names like Nike, Disney, IKEA, and American Express. Today, she helps leaders and changemakers build confidence and lead like powerhouse brands.
---Kyla Vendrig is a Senior Financial Planner with Scotia Wealth Management, serving clients through personalized Total Wealth planning. Her thoughtful, client-focused approach helps individuals and families make informed decisions to reach their goals with confidence.
---Leslie Quinsay is an investor, entrepreneur, and co-owner of a thriving family business for over 25 years. Named Investor of the Year by Canadian Real Estate Magazine, Leslie is also the author of Legacy, a book dedicated to inspiring purposeful wealth for future generations.
---Dr. Linda Pajoel is the CEO and Founder of Investornomy and an award-winning stock market educator. A former dentist turned investor, she’s the author of Stock Market Mama and Pure Beginner’s Guide to Stock Market Investing, inspiring over one million followers worldwide to take control of their financial futures.
Together, these women embody the BuildHer mission, which is to help women learn, grow, and take control of their financial story.
Why BuildHer Matters Now:
–Women continue to face barriers in investing and wealth-building.
–Many are searching for clarity, tools, and confidence in a world where money “moves differently” than it once did.
–BuildHer provides not only education and strategies, but also a supportive community where women can learn and grow together.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Location: Bingemans Conference Centre, Kitchener, Ontario
Tickets & Info: www.BuildHer.ca
