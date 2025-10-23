Blé Global Presents Recognition Awards to Dr Linda Pajoel and Other Distinguished Leaders at Empower Gala 2025
Global voices converged in the United Kingdom for an evening that redefined what it means to lead with ambition.
Among the evening’s most celebrated awardees was Dr Linda Pajoel, who travelled from Canada to the United Kingdom to receive her Blé Global Recognition Award for Financial Education and Wealth Empowerment. Her accolade recognised her tireless work in advancing financial literacy, wealth creation, and community empowerment across continents. Her recognition highlights the cross-border reach of the Empower Gala and Blé Global’s mission to spotlight leaders who create real, sustainable impact in their communities and industries.
Held at the luxurious Ashford International Hotel & Spa in Kent, the Empower Gala 2025 was a night of celebration, vision, and purpose. The red-carpet evening featured a networking dinner, awards ceremony, and afterparty that fostered collaboration and cultural exchange. Guests included leaders and innovators from Kent, Surrey, Cardiff, London, Birmingham, and international delegates from Canada and Nigeria, reflecting the Gala’s growing global footprint.
The event also welcomed Councillor Lyn Suddards, the Mayor of Ashford, Kent, a Labour councillor representing the Ashford Borough Ward of Beaver, who joined other dignitaries and thought leaders in honouring individuals who exemplify leadership and innovation.
The evening opened with a keynote address by Dr Blessing Enakimio, titled “The Power of One.” In her inspiring message, she reminded the audience that every great ambition begins with one vision, one action, and one connection. A highlight of the program was the Structured Ambition Live Debate on Global Economic Mobility: Activating Capital, Culture, and Capability, moderated by international journalist Juliana Olayinka, featuring Amaechi Nsofor (Grant Thornton UK) and Gillian Palmer (Lending Made Simple). The discussion explored how policy, culture, and business can align to create sustainable global growth.
The Blé Global Recognition Awards 2025 recognised exceptional individuals whose leadership continues to drive transformation and innovation across industries and borders.
Awardees and Their Categories Include:
Dr Linda Pajoel – Financial Education and Wealth Empowerment
Petroniler Zilik – Leadership in Restorative Change
Lyndsey Gallagher – Trailblazer in Construction and Community Impact
Gillian Palmer – Excellence in Enterprise Finance and Funding
Devin Maulayah – Digital Healthcare Innovation
Pam Loch – Leadership in Workplace Law and Wellbeing
Joanne Bell – Leadership in Accountancy and Business Growth
Faith Abudu – Leadership in Inclusive Built Environments
Eugene Nizeyimana – Leadership in Cross-Border Trade
Cedric Bloch – Inclusive Innovation in Hospitality and Tourism
Blessing Mutamba – Inclusion and Cultural Transformation
Yvonne Gwam – Outstanding Contribution to Women’s Empowerment and Leadership
Shweta Maulayah – Female Leadership Excellence
Dr Jamie Pajoel – Global Leadership Development
Ayeshah Gordon-Dixon – Trailblazer in Surgical Leadership
Toyin Sanyalou – Leadership in STEM Access and Innovation
Sweena Badhan – Strategic Business Leadership
Dr Ifeoma Ekwueme – Excellence in Biomedical Sciences and Health Systems
Patience Ogunbona – Excellence in Executive Coaching
Keji Moses – Civic and Community Leadership
Katrina Festorazzi – Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Impact
Dr Denise Ejoh – Leadership in Health Education and Advocacy
Juliet Sotande-Peters – Excellence in Resilient Leadership
Each honouree represented the Gala’s core message of Leading with Ambition; the idea that leadership, access, and structure can empower individuals and institutions to create enduring impact.
In one of the most touching moments of the evening, 11-year-old Tsola, an aspiring tennis professional, delivered a moving Message of Ambition. Her words of courage, focus, and persistence inspired attendees to believe in their dreams and commit to their goals with determination.
Closing the event, Dr Blessing Enakimio, Founder and CEO of Blé Global, reflected on the meaning of leadership in today’s interconnected world:
“Leading with ambition is a mindset. This year’s Gala reminded us that leadership is not only about achievement but also about the structure that sustains ambition. Access is an asset that empowers connections, fosters partnerships, and ignites global possibilities.”
About Blé Global: Blé Global is a leadership and organisational design consultancy that empowers individuals and institutions to achieve sustainable excellence through structure, culture, and access. Founded by Dr Blessing Enakimio, the firm operates across borders, championing inclusion, innovation, and leadership development.
About Empower Gala: The Empower Gala is Blé Global’s signature annual event, designed to celebrate ambition, leadership, and positive impact. The Gala serves as a global platform for recognition, networking, and inspiration, where visionaries, entrepreneurs, and professionals unite to lead with purpose.
