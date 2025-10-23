Blé Global Presents Recognition Awards to Dr Linda Pajoel and Other Distinguished Leaders at Empower Gala 2025

Ble' Global Recognition Awards --2025 Recipients

Ble' Global Logo

Dr Linda Pajoel with the Mayor of Ashford-Councillor Lyn Suddards, and Dr Jamie Pajoel

Dr Linda Pajoel at Empower Gala 2025 in the UK

Global voices converged in the United Kingdom for an evening that redefined what it means to lead with ambition.

Leading with ambition is a mindset. [...] Access is an asset that empowers connections, fosters partnerships, and ignites global possibilities.”
— Dr Blessing Enakimio, Founder and CEO of Blé Global
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blé Global, the international leadership and organisational design consultancy founded by Dr Blessing Enakimio, proudly announced the success of the Empower Gala 2025, held on 18 October 2025 at the Ashford International Hotel & Spa in Ashford, Kent, United Kingdom. This third edition of the Empower Gala brought together an extraordinary assembly of global leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from across the United Kingdom, Canada, Nigeria, and beyond. The event, themed “Leading with Ambition,” celebrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and excellence through the prestigious Blé Global Recognition Awards.

Among the evening’s most celebrated awardees was Dr Linda Pajoel, who travelled from Canada to the United Kingdom to receive her Blé Global Recognition Award for Financial Education and Wealth Empowerment. Her accolade recognised her tireless work in advancing financial literacy, wealth creation, and community empowerment across continents. Her recognition highlights the cross-border reach of the Empower Gala and Blé Global’s mission to spotlight leaders who create real, sustainable impact in their communities and industries.

Held at the luxurious Ashford International Hotel & Spa in Kent, the Empower Gala 2025 was a night of celebration, vision, and purpose. The red-carpet evening featured a networking dinner, awards ceremony, and afterparty that fostered collaboration and cultural exchange. Guests included leaders and innovators from Kent, Surrey, Cardiff, London, Birmingham, and international delegates from Canada and Nigeria, reflecting the Gala’s growing global footprint.

The event also welcomed Councillor Lyn Suddards, the Mayor of Ashford, Kent, a Labour councillor representing the Ashford Borough Ward of Beaver, who joined other dignitaries and thought leaders in honouring individuals who exemplify leadership and innovation.

The evening opened with a keynote address by Dr Blessing Enakimio, titled “The Power of One.” In her inspiring message, she reminded the audience that every great ambition begins with one vision, one action, and one connection. A highlight of the program was the Structured Ambition Live Debate on Global Economic Mobility: Activating Capital, Culture, and Capability, moderated by international journalist Juliana Olayinka, featuring Amaechi Nsofor (Grant Thornton UK) and Gillian Palmer (Lending Made Simple). The discussion explored how policy, culture, and business can align to create sustainable global growth.

The Blé Global Recognition Awards 2025 recognised exceptional individuals whose leadership continues to drive transformation and innovation across industries and borders.

Awardees and Their Categories Include:
Dr Linda Pajoel – Financial Education and Wealth Empowerment
Petroniler Zilik – Leadership in Restorative Change
Lyndsey Gallagher – Trailblazer in Construction and Community Impact
Gillian Palmer – Excellence in Enterprise Finance and Funding
Devin Maulayah – Digital Healthcare Innovation
Pam Loch – Leadership in Workplace Law and Wellbeing
Joanne Bell – Leadership in Accountancy and Business Growth
Faith Abudu – Leadership in Inclusive Built Environments
Eugene Nizeyimana – Leadership in Cross-Border Trade
Cedric Bloch – Inclusive Innovation in Hospitality and Tourism
Blessing Mutamba – Inclusion and Cultural Transformation
Yvonne Gwam – Outstanding Contribution to Women’s Empowerment and Leadership
Shweta Maulayah – Female Leadership Excellence
Dr Jamie Pajoel – Global Leadership Development
Ayeshah Gordon-Dixon – Trailblazer in Surgical Leadership
Toyin Sanyalou – Leadership in STEM Access and Innovation
Sweena Badhan – Strategic Business Leadership
Dr Ifeoma Ekwueme – Excellence in Biomedical Sciences and Health Systems
Patience Ogunbona – Excellence in Executive Coaching
Keji Moses – Civic and Community Leadership
Katrina Festorazzi – Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Impact
Dr Denise Ejoh – Leadership in Health Education and Advocacy
Juliet Sotande-Peters – Excellence in Resilient Leadership

Each honouree represented the Gala’s core message of Leading with Ambition; the idea that leadership, access, and structure can empower individuals and institutions to create enduring impact.

In one of the most touching moments of the evening, 11-year-old Tsola, an aspiring tennis professional, delivered a moving Message of Ambition. Her words of courage, focus, and persistence inspired attendees to believe in their dreams and commit to their goals with determination.

Closing the event, Dr Blessing Enakimio, Founder and CEO of Blé Global, reflected on the meaning of leadership in today’s interconnected world:
“Leading with ambition is a mindset. This year’s Gala reminded us that leadership is not only about achievement but also about the structure that sustains ambition. Access is an asset that empowers connections, fosters partnerships, and ignites global possibilities.”

About Blé Global: Blé Global is a leadership and organisational design consultancy that empowers individuals and institutions to achieve sustainable excellence through structure, culture, and access. Founded by Dr Blessing Enakimio, the firm operates across borders, championing inclusion, innovation, and leadership development.

About Empower Gala: The Empower Gala is Blé Global’s signature annual event, designed to celebrate ambition, leadership, and positive impact. The Gala serves as a global platform for recognition, networking, and inspiration, where visionaries, entrepreneurs, and professionals unite to lead with purpose.

About

Investornomy is a premier investment education firm dedicated to empowering working women to independently navigate the stock market with confidence and success. Founded by Dr. Linda Pajoel, a multi-award-winning stock investing consultant and advocate for women's investment literacy, Investornomy offers comprehensive programs designed to demystify do-it-yourself stock investing for beginners and seasoned investors alike. Our mission is to democratize stock investment knowledge, enabling working women to take control of their financial security through informed stock investments. We teach working women how to use stock investment profits to eliminate motherhood-related income interruptions. We provide a range of educational resources, including books, webinars, workshops, mentorship sessions, advanced training programs, and insightful publications, all aimed at equipping women with the tools necessary to achieve financial security. Dr. Linda’s personal journey—from her beginnings in dentistry as a Dentist, to becoming a recognized leader in investment education—underscores her commitment to resilience, continuous learning, and community empowerment. Her motivation to focus Investornomy's education initiatives on working women came after her stock investments saved her from a catastrophic 18-month motherhood-related income interruption. She has spoken at conferences and other events, as well as host podcast sessions to elevate the voices of women. Her recognition as Scotiabank’s Female Founder of the Month by the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce highlights her dedication to advancing women’s financial empowerment. ￼ At Investornomy, we are committed to empowering working women to achieve financial security through stock investing. To expand our reach and impact, we are seeking mission-driven partners who share our vision of transforming women’s financial futures. Join us in this important work and help us bring investment literacy to women in your network.

