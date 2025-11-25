BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC Expands Executive Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence

BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC expertly navigated this 360,000 lbs. transformer from Texas to Arizona using a 12-line hydraulic steering trailer and push truck.

Industry Veterans Dave Womack and Marcus Pharr to Strengthen Heavy Haul Operations

What attracted me to the Bennett Family of Companies is the legacy of integrity, expertise and excellence built by the Lowry and Taylor family.” — Dave Womack

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC is proud to announce the addition of Dave Womack as President and Marcus Pharr as Terminal Manager.These strategic leadership additions mark an important chapter for BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC as the company continues to elevate operational performance, strengthen regional service capabilities and support growing demand across key markets.Womack brings more than 30 years of experience in the transportation industry, with extensive expertise in oversized and overweight hauling. Throughout his career, he has established a reputation for solving complex logistics challenges and building high-performing teams. He is based in Dayton, Texas, the regional hub for all Texas operations of BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC. The Dayton location spans 80 acres, including a 10-acre parcel designated for development as a foreign-trade zone (FTZ).“What attracted me to the Bennett Family of Companies is the legacy of integrity, expertise and excellence built by the Lowry and Taylor family,” said Womack. “I’m excited to contribute to that legacy by fostering stronger connections among the Bennett brands and creating greater alignment that will drive value for our employees, our customers and the company as a whole.”Joining Womack on the leadership team is Marcus Pharr, who will oversee daily operations at the Dayton, Texas, terminal. With over 22 years of experience in the heavy haul industry, Pharr brings a strong background in operational management as well as experience and expertise with complex projects. He joined BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC to take part in the company’s continued growth and to help advance its expanding footprint.“BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC is growing, and I’m excited to be part of a company that prioritizes safety, professionalism and long-term opportunity,” said Pharr. “I look forward to supporting our teams and strengthening the services we deliver to our customers.”With key operations in Texas, Georgia and Florida, BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC excels in providing comprehensive turnkey solutions that encompass heavy haul services. Womack’s and Pharr’s arrival comes at a pivotal time, as BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC continues to invest in resources and talent to meet growing demand across the energy, technology and infrastructure sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.