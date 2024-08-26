BOSS Expands to Lake City, Georgia

BOSS Heavy Haul recently completed its inaugural project from its new Lake City, Ga. yard, safely and efficiently transporting a 76,000-pound transformer. The team expertly hauled the load to the site, then skillfully slid and positioned it onto its foundation.

New Location Enhances Heavy Haul and Lift Services in Southeast USA

His unparalleled commitment to customer service, expertise, and leadership will be instrumental as we grow our presence in Atlanta and continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients.” — Richard Miller

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bennett On-Site Services, LLC, operating as BOSS Crane & Rigging and its wholly owned subsidiary, BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC, trusted affiliates of the Bennett Family of Companies, are proud to announce the expansion of their geographical footprint, service areas, and capabilities with a new location just south of Atlanta, Ga.BOSS has acquired a leased property at 1587 Burks Drive in Lake City, Ga., featuring a 4-acre yard and office space. This strategic expansion will enhance BOSS' ability to provide specialized heavy haul and heavy lift services across the Southeast, positioning the company to better serve its clients and projects in the region.Additionally, BOSS is delighted to announce the appointment of Dave Johnson as Director of Bennett On-Site Services, LLC (dba BOSS) in Georgia. As a seasoned industry professional, Johnson brings over 40 years of expertise in heavy haul and heavy lift operations, including rail transport and specialized hauling services. His deep understanding of the region, combined with his extensive industry knowledge and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction make him a valuable addition to the BOSS team.Richard Miller, President of BOSS Crane & Rigging and BOSS Heavy Haul, (collectively “BOSS”) states, “I am excited to welcome Dave Johnson to the BOSS family. Dave brings invaluable experience to the team with his knowledge of the region. His unparalleled commitment to customer service, expertise, and leadership will be instrumental as we grow our presence in Atlanta and continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients.”Miller adds, “The opening of this branch will also allow BOSS Crane & Rigging to expand their geographical footprint showcasing BOSS’ collective capabilities to offer clients in the region a full package of services from specialized transportation, specialized rigging services and rail services to crane services all under one umbrella.”Dave Johnson adds, “I am incredibly excited about the awesome opportunity BOSS has given me. I look forward to being a part of such a talented team and contributing to the growth and success of our business in the Southeast.”The strategic addition of BOSS in Atlanta not only bolsters BOSS Heavy Haul’s industry leadership but also enhances customer benefits. With an expanded fleet, additional specialized equipment, and a team of highly skilled operators, BOSS is committed to delivering superior service and added value to its clients.***ENDS***Photo caption: BOSS Heavy Haul recently completed its inaugural project from its new Lake City, Ga. yard, safely and efficiently transporting a 76,000-pound transformer. The team expertly hauled the load to the site, then skillfully slid and positioned it onto its foundation with precision, demonstrating BOSS's commitment to safety and operational excellence.About BOSS Heavy Haul, LLCBOSS Heavy Haul, based near Houston, TX, is an affiliate of the Bennett Family of Companies and is family-owned, and operated, with over 50 years of experience in the transportation business. With safety as the top priority, BOSS leverages its knowledge and assets to deliver exceptional quality, value, and customer satisfaction to clients. BOSS excels in providing comprehensive turnkey solutions, encompassing not only trucking and heavy haul services but also leading the market in the crane and rigging industry through BOSS Crane & Rigging. BOSS Crane & Rigging was established in 2015 in Longview, TX. For more information about Bennett On-Site Services, visit www.bosscrane.com About Bennett Family of CompaniesMcDonough, GA-based Bennett Family of Companies are woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC)-certified, diversified transportation and logistics companies. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com

