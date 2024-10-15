Bennett Expands Operations with New Location in Dayton, Texas

New Dayton, Texas office and yard

The size and the location of the new facility will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goal of becoming the premier specialized carrier in the Gulf Coast.” — Mark Brewton, General Manager for Bennett Motor Express Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bennett Family of Companies (Bennett) is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new location in Dayton, Texas. This strategic expansion enhances Bennett’s presence in the Gulf Coast region and houses Bennett On-Site Services, LLC DBA BOSS , BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC and Bennett Motor Express, LLC, under one roof. The new facility is located just northeast of Houston at 12859 N Highway 146, Dayton, Texas.The terminal boasts a 38-acre yard and a 10,000 square foot office space, enabling Bennett and BOSS to deliver more efficient and expansive services. With over 50 years in business, this expansion enhances the ability to provide high-quality specialized transportation, logistics, heavy haul and heavy lift services and solutions to various clients in the Houston area and beyond. The investment reflects Bennett’s commitment to serving the growing demands of its clients while strengthening its position in the Gulf Coast market.Mark Brewton, General Manager for Bennett Motor Express Houston Company Store, states “Bennett Motor Express is excited about our new location in Dayton, TX. The size and the location of the new facility will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goal of becoming the premier specialized carrier in the Gulf Coast. With this move, we can better leverage opportunities to offer value-added services in the marketplace. These expanded offerings will also create job opportunities, strengthening our ties and relationships in the local community.”Richard Miller, President of BOSS, adds “This strategic expansion allows BOSS to continue providing safe, reliable, and innovative solutions to our clients. The expanded yard and office space give us the capacity to grow and improve our heavy haul and crane services along the Gulf Coast and better serve the Golden Triangle, supporting our long-term vision of leadership in the industry.”Both Bennett and BOSS have a proven history of delivering exceptional solutions to their customers. Now, by operating together under one roof, they will combine their expertise and resources to form an even more powerful team, collaborating to provide innovative, integrated transport and lifting solutions to address the unique challenges of their valued clients.The new location represents a significant milestone in the Bennett Family of Companies ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality services. It not only strengthens the ability to serve clients but also reinforces its dedication to supporting local economies, creating opportunities and driving growth for our employees, customers and valued partners.

Welcome to our new Dayton, TX facility!

