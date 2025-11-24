Team Select Home Care Honored as a Winner in the Health Category for 'Best Use of AI' in The 5th Annual Anthem Awards

Team Select WINS Silver CareSightAI Technology

Team Select Home Care earns national recognition for its clinically led, predictive AI platform transforming home health and elevating patient-centered care.

This recognition is especially meaningful because CareSightAI was built from the bedside outward by clinicians, for clinicians” — Meghan Willson, VP of Technology and Business Enablement

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Select Home Care announced today that it has been named a Silver Winner in “Best Use of AI” within the Health Category in The 5th Annual Anthem Awards for its groundbreaking predictive analytics platform, CareSightAI Anthem Award Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, whose judges include leaders from the American Heart Association, Gates Foundation, Planned Parenthood, McCann Worldgroup, NAACP, IKEA, TikTok for Good, REI Co-op, and more.The competition received more than 2,000 submissions from 42 countries worldwide, recognizing the most impactful and mission-driven innovations across the globe.CareSightAI: A Breakthrough in Responsible, Patient-Centered Artificial IntelligenceTeam Select’s winning submission, “Leveraging Proprietary Data & AI to Change the Landscape of Pediatric Hospitalizations,” showcases the development and national rollout of CareSightAI, a predictive platform built to detect early respiratory decline in medically complex pediatric and adult patients receiving Private Duty Nursing (PDN) services. Unlike emerging AI efforts in home care, CareSightAI is a clinically validated, EMR-integrated, proprietary model built internally by Team Select reflecting:• Over 10 years of data investment, giving Team Select an unmatched clinical data foundation• 18+ months of development and testing on historical patient data before rollout• Clinical leadership at every step, guided by Team Select’s Chief Clinical Officer and VP of Technology (who has a Doctor of Physical Therapy with a decade of clinical field experience)• Rigorous pilot evaluation with real-time model refinements• Daily predictive risk insights informing earlier intervention and improved outcomesDuring testing, CareSightAI identified early signs of respiratory decline 3–5 days before they became clinically obvious. Today, CareSightAI is being used across Team Select branches nationwide with multiple locations reporting success stories across the country.“This year’s Anthem Award winners are a source of hope,” said Anthem Awards General Manager Patricia McLoughlin.Team Select Responds to the Win“This recognition is especially meaningful because CareSightAI was built from the bedside outward by clinicians, for clinicians,” said Meghan Willson, VP of Technology at Team Select Home Care. “It proves that responsible, thoughtful AI can make real impact when it is grounded in clinical expertise and dedicated to improving lives.” “While others are beginning to explore AI in home care, Team Select is already improving outcomes at scale,” said Fred Johnson, CEO of Team Select Home Care. “Being honored with an Anthem Award reflects our commitment to innovation with purpose and affirms our responsibility to continue leading the way.”Looking Ahead: Expansion Into Cardiac Predictive ModelingBuilding on the success of the respiratory model, Team Select has already begun development of its next predictive model: early identification of cardiac instability, further advancing its vision of predictive, proactive, and patient-centered home health care.In support of this next chapter, Team Select has signed a renewed and expanded partnership with Cuesta Partners, who served as strategic collaborators in the development of CareSightAI.About Team Select Home CareTeam Select Home Care is a leading provider of pediatric and adult home health care services across 15 states and 50+ branch locations, offering Private Duty Nursing, Family CNA Programs, personal care services, and specialized clinical programs.Guided by its mission “To change lives for the better,” Team Select is committed to combining compassionate care with clinical excellence and responsible innovation; helping medically complex patients remain safely at home, where they thrive best.Learn more at www.tshc.com/caresight-ai-predictive-care About The Anthem AwardsLaunched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honor the purpose- and mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards define a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action. The Awards recognize excellence across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate.Learn more at www.anthemawards.com

