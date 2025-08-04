Team Select Home Care Announces the Next Chapter for Marathon Nursing in Massachusetts
Marathon Nursing begins operating as Team Select Home Care, expanding access to compassionate, high-quality in-home care across Massachusetts.
While the acquisition was finalized in April 2025, this next phase represents a meaningful step forward in uniting two organizations committed to high-quality, compassionate care, especially for medically complex children and adults.
“This is about more than a name,” said Fred Johnson, CEO of Team Select Home Care. “It’s about building on Marathon’s strong local foundation while bringing in Team Select’s national support and infrastructure. Together, we are better equipped to serve families and empower caregivers across Massachusetts.”
A Legacy of Excellence and Community Connection
Led by Peter Farrell-Marcellino, a long-standing leader at Marathon and now Director of Operations under Team Select, the team continues to serve patients across both urban and suburban communities with unwavering dedication.
“What makes our office stand out is our culture,” said Farrell-Marcellino. We’re largely regarded by our patients, families, employees, and referral sources as a people-first agency. We’re service-oriented, and nobody in the market works harder than us to deliver. "We care about care.”
The Boston-based team is CHAP accredited and provides a range of high-touch home care services, including:
Continuous Skilled Nursing (CSN)
Private Duty Nursing (PDN)
Complex Care Assistants (CCA) – a Family CNA Program
School Nursing / 1:1 Non-Clinical Support
They serve primarily pediatric patients, as well as adults with complex medical needs, and support families from diverse backgrounds, particularly English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole-speaking households. The team employs Registered Nurses (RNs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), and Complex Care Assistants (CCAs) trained to deliver personalized, in-home care.
What This Means for Families and Partners
As Team Select Home Care, the team formerly known as Marathon Nursing will continue delivering care without disruption. Local leadership, staff, and caregivers remain in place, now with access to enhanced systems, infrastructure, and support.
What’s new:
Increased recruiting and employee benefits to attract and retain top clinicians
Upgraded systems and tools to streamline operations and training
A broader platform to serve more families across Massachusetts
“We’re thrilled to officially welcome the Marathon team into this next chapter,” said Jennifer Frankito, Chief Marketing Officer at Team Select. “They’ve built something special, and we’re honored to grow it together.”
Looking Ahead
The agency will continue operating as Team Select Home Care, formerly Marathon Nursing through September 2025. On October 1, 2025, the organization will fully transition to the Team Select Home Care name, completing this thoughtful, phased evolution.
About Team Select Home Care
Team Select is a nationally recognized leader in home-based private duty nursing, serving medically complex pediatric and adult patients across 15 states. Founded in 2008, Team Select is committed to changing lives for the better by delivering compassionate, clinically excellent care through highly trained nurses, family caregivers, and support staff. With a deep investment in technology, compliance, and caregiver empowerment, Team Select provides personalized, community-based services that put people first. The company’s innovative programs, like its Family CNA initiative, expand access to care while supporting long-term sustainability for families and the healthcare system. At Team Select, every decision is driven by a mission to uplift families, advocate for those in need, and improve outcomes, one home at a time.
