Team Select Home Care Launches Predictive AI Platform to Help Keep Medically Complex Patients Out of the Hospital

CareSightAI CareSightAI Technology Team Select Home Care Private Duty Nursing

CareSightAI uses predictive technology with clinical expertise to help reduce hospitalizations and improve outcomes for medically complex patients.

Our goal has always been to give our nurses and care teams tools that strengthen clinical judgment and allow them to see changes before a crisis occurs.” — Shyree Phillips, Chief Clinical Officer

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Select Home Care , a national leader in pediatric and adult home health care, has launched CareSightAI , a predictive analytics platform designed to identify early health changes in medically complex patients; empowering care teams to act sooner, help prevent avoidable hospitalizations, and keep patients thriving safely at home.Built internally by Team Select, CareSightAI reflects more than a decade of investment in data infrastructure and clinical innovation. The platform continuously analyzes patient data from Team Select’s electronic medical record (EMR) to detect subtle, individualized trends that may signal early respiratory decline or health instability.“CareSightAI was built from the bedside outward - by clinicians, for clinicians,” Shyree Phillips, Chief Clinical Officer at Team Select Home Care said. “Our goal has always been to give our nurses and care teams tools that strengthen clinical judgment and allow them to see changes before a crisis occurs.”Built by Team Select, Informed by Clinical Expertise, and Powered by DataCareSightAI was developed through close collaboration across Team Select’s Data Analytics, Information Technology, and Clinical Operations teams - with direct oversight from the Chief Clinical Officer and clinical leaders nationwide. Cuesta Partners served as a strategic consulting partner, helping Team Select refine its data foundation, identify the most clinically valuable AI use cases, and develop an operating model that ensures the tool enhances, not replaces, human decision-making.“Team Select’s approach exemplifies responsible innovation,” Lisa Schneider, Partner at Cuesta Partners said. “By putting data and clinical insight first, they built an AI model that delivers real value; better outcomes for patients, smoother workflows for care teams, and measurable savings for payors.”Reducing Hospitalizations and Protecting Patient Well-BeingHospitalizations are one of the highest cost drivers in the healthcare system, particularly for medically complex pediatric and adult patients. Beyond financial costs, every hospitalization can disrupt a patient’s progress, increase infection risk, and separate families from the comfort and stability of home.By detecting early warning signs before conditions become acute, CareSightAI supports earlier intervention, which not only helps reduce unnecessary hospital admissions and lengths of stay, but also protects the emotional and physical well-being of patients and families.Tested, Refined, and Proven EffectiveCareSightAI currently focuses on patients with a documented respiratory diagnosis, one of the leading causes of hospitalization for medically complex individuals. By monitoring subtle respiratory changes, the tool provides care teams with valuable lead time to act, help avoid hospitalizations, and deliver proactive, patient-centered care.Before ever being used in live patient care, Team Select spent more than 18 months developing and testing the tool using historical patient data. This rigorous validation phase allowed clinical and data science teams to map the model against real-world cases, confirming that CareSightAI could detect early signs of respiratory decline three to five days before acute symptoms appeared.Following this extensive testing, Team Select conducted a structured pilot with select case managers and nurses to ensure CareSightAI integrated seamlessly into existing clinical workflows. Their direct feedback informed key model refinements, ensuring the dashboard’s insights aligned with day-to-day nursing practice.Today, over 18 branches and 47 case managers are actively using CareSightAI across the country, with multiple confirmed success stories; including patients who avoided hospitalization thanks to early detection and timely intervention. CareSightAI will be nationally adopted across all locations by end of the year.As we continue to learn from CareSightAI’s success, Team Select will explore future opportunities to expand predictive technology across additional areas of care; always with the same goal in mind: helping patients thrive at home. Each step forward brings us closer to a future where predictive AI and clinical expertise work hand-in-hand to keep families together and patients safe at home.Innovation with ImpactCareSightAI enhances, rather than replaces, clinical expertise, giving case managers, nurses, and physicians the insight and lead time to deliver proactive, personalized care. By surfacing early warning signs, improving communication, and helping prevent acute events, the tool is already transforming care coordination and outcomes for medically complex patients.“This is about more than technology; it’s about changing lives,” Fred Johnson, CEO of Team Select Home Care added, “CareSightAI is proof that when innovation and compassion come together, we can keep patients where they are cared for best: at home.”About Team Select Home CareTeam Select Home Care is a leading provider of pediatric and adult home health care services, offering skilled, private duty nursing, family CNA programs, and personal care programs across 15 states and more than 50 branch locations nationwide. Guided by its mission “To change lives for the better,” Team Select empowers its clinicians, advocates for families in need, and continually invests in technology and innovation to improve outcomes for medically complex patients.Learn more about CareSightAI at www.tshc.com/caresight-ai-predictive-care About Cuesta PartnersCuesta Partners is a technology consulting firm that helps organizations build strong data foundations, identify impactful AI use cases, and implement sustainable models for innovation. Rooted in the principle of “doing well by doing good,” Cuesta Partners partner with mission-driven organizations to deliver measurable outcomes through responsible AI and data strategy.Learn more at www.cuestapartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.